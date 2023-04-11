Morgan Wallen Triples Up at No. 1 on Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts for a Second Time

Morgan Wallen simultaneously tops the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts (dated April 15), ruling as the top musical act with both the No. 1 song and album in the United States for the second time in his career.

Wallen is now the eighth artist to spend multiple weeks leading the Artist 100, Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts at the same time.

Wallen first tripled up atop the three tallies dated March 18, as his LP One Thing at a Time launched atop the Billboard 200 and its single “Last Night” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. The set scores a fifth week at No. 1 on the latest Billboard 200 with 173,000 equivalent album units earned (March 31-April 6), according to Luminate, while “Last Night” rebounds for a second week atop the Hot 100.

Most Weeks Simultaneously Leading the Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts

16, Drake

15, Taylor Swift

9, Adele

5, The Weeknd

2, Ariana Grande

2, Ed Sheeran

2, Harry Styles

2, Morgan Wallen

1, Beyoncé

1, Justin Bieber

1, BTS

1, Camila Cabello

1, Future

1, Kendrick Lamar

As Wallen’s “Last Night” returns to No. 1 on the Hot 100 for a second total week on top, it becomes the first song by a male artist and no accompanying acts to have notched multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs chart, where it claims a ninth week on top, since Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” in 1975. Wallen places 12 songs on the latest Hot 100, after simultaneously charting a new one-week record 36 songs on the survey dated March 18, all from One Thing at a Time.

Wallen has now spent 11 total weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100, extending his record for the most among core country acts.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multidimensional ranking of artist popularity.