Morgan Wallen Returns to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart for 7th Week

Morgan Wallen rises from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated March 11), becoming the top musical act in the U.S. for a seventh total week.

Wallen released his third studio album, One Thing at a Time, Friday (March 3), with the set slated to soar onto next week’s Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts (dated March 18).

Contributing to Wallen’s Artist 100 ascent are six songs on the Billboard Hot 100, all of which appear on One Thing at a Time. Here’s a recap.

Rank, Title:

No. 5, “Last Night”

No. 13, “Thought You Should Know”

No. 21, “You Proof”

No. 51, “One Thing at a Time”

No. 63, “I Wrote the Book”

No. 93, “Everything I Love”

Further fueling Wallen’s return to No. 1 on the Artist 100 is his prior LP Dangerous: The Double Album, at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. The set has spent 109 weeks in the Billboard 200’s top 10, tying the soundtrack to The Sound of Music, from 1965, for the second-most time tallied in the region, after the My Fair Lady original cast recording, from 1956 (173 weeks in the top 10).

Wallen extends his record for the most weeks atop the Artist 100 among core country acts. Jason Aldean and Luke Combs follow with three weeks on top apiece. Taylor Swift leads all acts with 64 weeks logged at the summit.

Elsewhere in the Artist 100’s top 10, Gorillaz re-enter at No. 3, thanks to the group’s new album Cracker Island. The set opens at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (64,000 units) and No. 1 on Top Album Sales (48,000 sold).

Plus, Karol G re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 5, a new high, thanks to her new album, Mañana Será Bonito. The set debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (94,000 units), becoming the first all-Spanish-language leader by a woman in the list’s history. The only other all-Spanish-language No. 1s are Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo and Un Verano Sin Ti.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.