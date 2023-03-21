Morgan Wallen Scores Ninth Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

Morgan Wallen notches a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated March 25), holding as the top musical act in the United States thanks in large part to the second-week success of his new LP, One Thing at a Time.

Explore Explore Morgan Wallen See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 36-track album tallies a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 259,000 equivalent album units earned March 10-16, according to Luminate, after opening with 501,000 units, the top weekly sum for a title this year. The set became Wallen’s second leader, following 2021’s 30-track Dangerous: The Double Album. The latter places at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (43,000 units).

Contributing to Wallen’s Artist 100 rule are a whopping 28 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the second-most ever in a single week. Last week, he sent a one-week record 36 songs onto the chart, with all entries in both weeks from One Thing at a Time. “Last Night” leads his 28 titles on the latest list at No. 2 after becoming his first No. 1 last week, followed in the top 10 by “Thought You Should Know” (No. 9) and “You Proof” (No. 10).

Wallen extends his record for the most weeks atop the Artist 100 among core country acts. Jason Aldean and Luke Combs follow with three weeks on top apiece. Taylor Swift leads all artists with 64 weeks spent at No. 1.

TWICE re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 2, thanks to the group’s new release Ready To Be. The set opens at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 153,000 units earned. It also starts at No. 1 on both Top Album Sales and World Albums.

Plus, Miley Cyrus jumps 8-3 on the Artist 100, reaching a new high since the chart’s 2014 launch, thanks to the opening week of her new album Endless Summer Vacation. The collection arrives at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (119,000 units), while five of its tracks chart on the Hot 100: “Flowers” (No. 1 for a seventh week), “River” (No. 32), “Jaded” (No. 56), “Thousand Miles,” featuring Brandi Carlile (No. 68), and “Rose Colored Lenses” (No. 91).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.