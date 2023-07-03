Morgan Wallen Adds 13th Week Atop Hot 100, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua Debut in Top 10

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” extends its command to 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It’s now one of just 14 hits ever to have led the Hot 100 for at least that long.

Plus, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with Aqua, launches at No. 7 on the Hot 100. The song, from the upcoming movie Barbie, arrives as Minaj’s 23rd top 10, Ice Spice’s fourth and Aqua’s second – after the group’s “Barbie Girl,” which the new song samples, hit No. 7 in 1997.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data.

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 72.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 1%) and 29.6 million streams (down 1%) and sold 8,000 downloads (up 5%) in the June 23-29 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song, which first led the Hot 100 in March, becoming Wallen’s initial leader on the ranking, notches a 15th week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart; rises 4-3 for a new high on Radio Songs; and dips 2-3 on Digital Song Sales, following a week on top.

Additionally, “Last Night” tops Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, which employs the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 21st week, tying for the sixth-longest rule since the chart became an all-encompassing genre reflection in 1958; Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant To Be” spent a record 50 frames at No. 1 in 2017-18.

Plus, “Last Night” adds a fifth week atop Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, having ranked at No. 1 each week since the survey returned.

“Last Night” is from Wallen’s album One Thing at a Time, which claims a 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album and song have, respectively, led the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for 11 of those weeks – making the set just the third ever to have topped the Billboard 200 for at least 11 weeks while one or more of its songs have ruled the Hot 100. Wallen breaks out of a tie with Michael Jackson, thanks to Thriller and two of its smashes, for the best such chart double-up ever by a solo male artist.

Most Weeks for Albums & Their Songs Topping the Billboard 200 & Hot 100 Simultaneously:

13: Soundtrack, Saturday Night Fever; “Stayin’ Alive” (4; Bee Gees), “Night Fever” (8; Bee Gees), “If I Can’t Have You” (1; Yvonne Elliman), 1978

12: Whitney Houston, The Bodyguard soundtrack; “I Will Always Love You,” 1992-93

11: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time; “Last Night,” 2023

10: Michael Jackson, Thriller; “Billie Jean” (7), “Beat It” (3), 1983

Luke Combs’ version of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” holds at its No. 2 Hot 100 high. With Wallen’s “Last Night” at No. 1 and Combs’ “Fast Car” at No. 2, country hits (as defined by titles that have reached Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, where they also currently place at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively) rank in the Hot 100’s top two simultaneously for a second consecutive week; previously a tandem of country songs in the top two had not occurred since the charts dated Feb. 21 and 28 and March 7, 1981, via Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” and Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love a Rainy Night.”

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” repeats at its No. 3 Hot 100 high, as it spends a second week atop Radio Songs (90.1 million, up 3%). The collab concurrently tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 44th week, extending the longest reign since the ranking began over a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” keeps at No. 4 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January; Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, holds at No. 5, after it started at its No. 2 best, as it tops the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a sixth week each; and Toosii’s “Favorite Song” is steady at No. 6 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 5.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with Aqua, premieres at No. 7 on the Hot 100. The song, from the movie Barbie, due in theaters July 21, begins with 16.2 million streams, 4.7 million in radio reach and 37,000 sold from its release June 23 through June 29.

The track bows as Minaj’s 23rd Hot 100 top 10 – extending her record for the most among female rappers – while she ties Whitney Houston for the sixth-most among women overall in the chart’s history. Taylor Swift leads all women with 40 top 10s, followed by Madonna (38), Rihanna (32), Mariah Carey (28) and Janet Jackson (27).

Ice Spice scores her fourth Hot 100 top 10, and second with Minaj, after their “Princess Diana” debuted and peaked at No. 4 in April.

Aqua adds its second Hot 100 top 10, after its “Barbie Girl,” which “Barbie World” samples, reached No. 7 in September 1997. The European group’s 25-year, nine-month and three-week break between its top 10s marks the longest since Nat King Cole ended a record gap of 59 years, six months and a week between top 10s when “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” reached the region over the most recent holiday season. The late legend surpassed The Ronettes, whose “Sleigh Ride,” a year earlier, led the group back to the top 10 after a wait of 58 years and two months.

Excluding holiday songs, Aqua wraps the sixth-longest wait between Hot 100 top 10s, and the second-longest among groups, after Santana, fronted by Carlos Santana. (Notably, all acts below make the list thanks to collaborations on the songs that brought them back to the top 10.)

Longest Breaks Between Hot 100 Top 10s, excluding holiday songs:

Ozzy Osbourne: 30 years and three months, between “Close My Eyes Forever,” with Lita Ford, in 1989 and Post Malone’s “Take What You Want,” featuring Osbourne and Travis Scott, in 2019

Dobie Gray: 30 years, two months and one week, between “Drift Away” in 1973 and Uncle Kracker’s cover, featuring Gray, in 2003

Paul McCartney: 29 years and two weeks, between “Spies Like Us” in 1986 and “FourFiveSeconds,” with Rihanna and Kanye West, in 2015

Santana: 28 years, seven months and two weeks, between “Black Magic Woman” in 1971 and “Smooth,” featuring Rob Thomas, in 1999

Billy Ray Cyrus: 26 years and eight months, between “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992 and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Cyrus, in 2019

Aqua: 25 years, nine months and three weeks, between “Barbie Girl” in 1997 and “Barbie World,” with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, in 2023

“Barbie World” concurrently debuts at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, marking Minaj’s 16th leader, Ice Spice’s second (after “Princess Diana,” with Minaj) and Aqua’s first. The song’s original (“explicit”) and “amended” versions were released June 23, while extended, instrumental, sped-up and slowed-down versions arrived June 26.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Taylor Swift’s “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice, dips 7-8, four weeks after it soared to its No. 2 high following the release of its remix with Ice Spice; SZA’s “Kill Bill” descends 8-9, after it became her first No. 1, for a week in April, as it tops the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a 28th week; and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” backtracks 9-10 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 3.

