Morgan Wallen Leads Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts Simultaneously for Third Time

He's just the fifth act to rule the surveys simultaneously for three or more weeks.

Morgan Wallen concurrently crowns the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts (dated April 22), ruling as the top musical act with both the No. 1 song and album in the United States for a third time.

He becomes just the fifth artist to have spent at least three weeks leading the three charts at the same time.

Wallen first tripled up atop the tallies dated March 18, as his LP One Thing at a Time launched atop the Billboard 200 and its single “Last Night” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. The album scores a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 167,000 equivalent album units earned (April 7-13), according to Luminate, while “Last Night” scores a third week atop the Hot 100.

Most Weeks Simultaneously Leading the Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts:
16, Drake
15, Taylor Swift
9, Adele
5, The Weeknd
3, Morgan Wallen
2, Ariana Grande
2, Ed Sheeran
2, Harry Styles
1, Beyoncé
1, Justin Bieber
1, BTS
1, Camila Cabello
1, Future
1, Kendrick Lamar

Wallen places 12 songs on the latest Hot 100. He charted a one-week record 36 songs on the survey dated March 18, all from One Thing at a Time.

The Sneedville, TN, native has now spent 12 total weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100, extending his record for the most among core country acts. Taylor Swift leads all acts for the most weeks spent at No. 1, with 64.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

