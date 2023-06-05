Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ No. 1 on Hot 100 for Ninth Week, Taylor Swift & Ice Spice’s ‘Karma’ Blasts to No. 2

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” leads the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a ninth week.

Plus, Taylor Swift’s “Karma” vaults from No. 27 to No. 2 on the Hot 100. After it originally spent a week in the top 10, at No. 9, upon its debut last November (concurrent with the chart start of parent album Midnights), the song hits a new high following the May 26 release of its remix with Ice Spice, and the wide premiere of its official video May 27.

Swift achieves her milestone 25th top five Hot 100 hit. Ice Spice, now credited on “Karma” on the chart (as the remix accounts for over half the song’s consumption in the May 26-June 1 tracking week), adds both her third top 10 and top five track – and earns her highest career rank.

As previously reported, Midnights surges back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 66.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 1%) and 32.8 million streams (essentially even week-over-week) and sold 8,000 downloads (down 4%) in the May 26-June 1 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song, which initially led the Hot 100 in March, becoming Wallen’s first leader on the list, notches an 11th week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart; rises 5-4 for a new best on Radio Songs; and dips 5-6 on Digital Song Sales, following a week on top.

“Last Night” commands the Country Airplay chart for a fifth week, having become the first song to top the Hot 100 and Country Airplay simultaneously, and becomes Wallen’s first top 10 on the Pop Airplay chart. It leads the Hot Country Songs chart, which uses the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a 17th week.

Swift’s “Karma” soars 27-2 on the Hot 100. After it first logged a week in the top 10, at No. 9, in its debut frame last November (concurrent with the No. 1 Billboard 200 debut of parent album Midnights), the song hits a new Hot 100 best following the May 26 release of its remix with Ice Spice, and the wide premiere of its official video May 27 (at midnight each day). Attendees at Swift’s May 26 concert — as part of her The Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. — saw the clip even earlier at the show, while Ice Spice joined Swift on-stage for a live debut of the remix.

The song drew 38.4 million in airplay audience (up 15%) and 22.5 million streams (up 175%) and sold 17,000 (up 744%) May 26-June 1, as it wins top Streaming and Sales Gainer honors on the Hot 100. It bounds 50-4 on Streaming Songs; returns to Digital Song Sales at No. 2; and jumps 18-12 on Radio Songs, hitting new highs on each survey.

Swift achieves her 25th top five Hot 100 entry, solely claiming the fifth-most such hits since the chart began in August 1958.

Most Top Five Hot 100 Hits:

35, Drake

29, The Beatles

28, Madonna

27, Mariah Carey

25, Taylor Swift

24, Janet Jackson

24, Rihanna

21, Elvis Presley (whose career began before the chart originated)

20, Justin Bieber

20, Michael Jackson

20, Stevie Wonder

Meanwhile, Swift boasts the sixth-most top two Hot 100 hits: 17, with nine having hit No. 1 and eight having reached No. 2. She follows The Beatles (23; 20 No. 1s, three No. 2 hits); Mariah Carey (23; 19 No. 1s, four No. 2 hits); Drake (20; 11 No. 1s, nine No. 2 hits); Rihanna (18; 14 No. 1s, four No. 2 hits); and Madonna (18; 12 No. 1s, six No. 2 hits).

Plus, Midnights has now generated three top two Hot 100 songs: “Anti-Hero” became Swift’s longest-leading No. 1, for eight weeks in November-January, and “Lavender Haze” debuted at its No. 2 peak in November, as 10 tracks from the album blanketed the top 10 in the set’s starting frame and Swift made history as the first artist to rank at each spot in the top 10 in a single week.

The album is Swift’s second to produce a trio of top two Hot 100 hits, after 1989 yielded three No. 1s in 2014-15: “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space” and “Bad Blood” (featuring Kendrick Lamar).

Midnights is the first album by any act with three top two Hot 100 hits since The Weeknd’s After Hours spun off three No. 1s in 2019-21: “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” the lattermost remixed with Ariana Grande – who, prior to that LP, posted three top two hits, including two No. 1s, from Thank U Next in 2018-19. Earlier in 2018, Drake rung up four, including three No. 1s, from his album Scorpion.

Ice Spice is now credited on “Karma” on the Hot 100, as the remix accounts for over half the song’s consumption in the tracking week. She notches her third top 10 – and highest-charting hit – following “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” with PinkPantheress (No. 3, March), and “Princess Diana,” with Nicki Minaj (No. 4, April).

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” descends 2-3 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1, beginning upon its debut in January. It posts a 16th week atop Radio Songs (86.8 million in audience, down 3%).

Notably, “Flowers” ties for the third-longest reign since Radio Songs began in December 1990 – and passes Adele’s “Easy On Me” for the longest rule for a Columbia Records single.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Radio Songs:

26, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, 2020

18, “Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, 1998

16, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, 2023

16, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, 2018

16, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, 2005

16, “Don’t Speak,” No Doubt, 1996-97

15, “Easy On Me,” Adele, 2021-22

Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, rebounds 7-4 on the Hot 100, two weeks after it launched at No. 2. It also returns to No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs, leading each multi-metric list for a second week, as parent album Almost Healed debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” retreats to No. 5 on the Hot 100, from its No. 4 high. It tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 40th week, extending the longest reign since the ranking began over a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

(‘00s and aahs: despite Swift, Cyrus and Gomez having all first hit the Hot 100 in the second half of the 2000s – Cyrus in August 2006 [via her former Hannah Montana alter ego]; Swift that September; and Gomez in January 2009 – the three artists appear in the top five together for the first time this week.)

SZA’s “Kill Bill” drops 3-6 on the Hot 100, after it became her first No. 1, for a week in April. It rules the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a 24th week.

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” slides 6-7 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 4 – the best rank ever for a regional Mexican song. It adds a ninth week at No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart.

Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” revs to a new No. 8 Hot 100 best, from No. 10, as it claims the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award for a second consecutive week (26.3 million, up 33%). (Chapman’s original version hit No. 6 in 1988.)

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” falls to No. 9 from its No. 5 high and Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” backtracks 9-10, after hitting No. 3.

