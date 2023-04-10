Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” rebounds to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It first reigned four weeks earlier, marking the country singer-songwriter’s initial leader on the list.

The track is from Wallen’s LP One Thing at a Time, which spends a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated April 15, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (April 11). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Up 3-1 on the Hot 100, “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 35.1 million streams (down 2%) and 29.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 25%, good for the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award) and sold 10,000 downloads (up 1%) in the March 31-April 6 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track tops the all-genre Streaming Songs chart for a fifth week; holds at No. 3 on Digital Song Sales, following a week at No. 1; and jumps 30-21 on Radio Songs. A growing multi-format radio hit, it ascends to No. 17 on the Country Airplay chart, No. 21 on Pop Airplay and No. 23 on Adult Pop Airplay.

“Last Night” concurrently leads the Hot Country Songs chart, which uses the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a ninth week. It became just the 20th song to have topped both tallies – and the first by a solo male unaccompanied by any other acts in over 42 years, since Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love a Rainy Night” ruled Hot Country Songs for a week in January 1981 and the Hot 100 for two weeks that February-March.

As “Last Night” has now ruled Hot Country Songs for nine weeks and the Hot 100 for two, it’s the first song with multiple weeks atop each chart since Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (10 and three weeks at No. 1, respectively) in 2012. It’s the first such hit by a solo male and no accompanying acts since Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” (three and two weeks, respectively) in 1975. The only other titles by unaccompanied solo males to have topped Hot Country Songs and the Hot 100 for multiple weeks each: Charlie Rich’s “The Most Beautiful Girl” (1973), Bobby Goldsboro’s “Honey” (1968), Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John” (1961), Marty Robbins’ “El Paso” (1959-60) and Johnny Horton’s “The Battle of New Orleans” (1959).

SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises 4-2 on the Hot 100, adding an eighth week at its No. 2 high. It wins top Sales Gainer honors (6,000, up 158%, helped by 69-cent sale-pricing in the iTunes Store), as it zooms 25-8 to become her fifth top 10 on Digital Song Sales.

“Kill Bill” simultaneously dominates the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for a 16th week each. On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, it passes Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You” (15 weeks at No. 1 in 2006) for the longest reign for a song by a woman in a lead role since the survey became an all-encompassing genre chart in 1958.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” slips 2-3 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1, starting upon its debut in January. It logs an eighth week atop Radio Songs (102.2 million in audience, down 4%).

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” rebounds 5-4 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 3; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” lifts 6-5, following a week at No. 1 in March; and PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” pushes 7-6, after hitting No. 3.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” climbs 8-7 for a new Hot 100 high. It tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 32nd week, extending the longest command since the list began a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” reverses course, 9-8, on the Hot 100, following a personal-best eight weeks at No. 1 in November-January. It has spent 23 weeks in the top 10 – one week shy of Swift’s longest stay in the region, set by “Shake It Off” in 2014-15.

Coi Leray’s “Players” rises 10-9 on the Hot 100, returning to its best rank, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart for a fourth week.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place” re-enters the tier, up 13-10, revisiting its best rank first reached two weeks earlier. As previously reported, the songs tops Country Airplay for a third week.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated April 15), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (April 11).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.