Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Leads Billboard Hot 100, Rema & Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ Goes Top Five

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” adds a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It first led in March, becoming his initial leader on the list.

Notably, as “Last Night” ascends to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, it becomes the first song ever to have topped that tally and the Hot 100 simultaneously.

Elsewhere, Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” holds at its No. 4 Hot 100 high, the best rank ever for a regional Mexican song. It concurrently hits No. 1 on Streaming Songs – becoming the first regional Mexican title to rule that chart.

Plus, Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises 6-5 on the Hot 100, marking the former’s first top five hit and Gomez’s fourth.

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 55.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 17%) and 32.4 million streams (down 4%) and sold 9,000 downloads (down 7%) in the April 28-May 4 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The single slips to No. 2 after seven weeks atop the Streaming Songs chart; rebounds 4-2 on Digital Song Sales, following a week on top; and pushes 7-5 on Radio Songs, where Wallen earns his first top five hit.

As previously reported, “Last Night” crowns the Country Airplay chart, vaulting from No. 5 (as it also scales the top 15 of both Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay). It makes history as the first song to top the Hot 100 and Country Airplay simultaneously, dating to the latter’s January 1990 inception. (The Hot 100 began in August 1958.) It’s just the second song to have ruled both the Hot 100 and Country Airplay overall, after Lonestar’s “Amazed” led the Hot 100 for two weeks in March 2000, propelled in part by pop and adult crossover airplay. The ballad had dominated Country Airplay for a then-record eight weeks in July-September 1999.

“Last Night” concurrently leads the Hot Country Songs chart, which uses the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a 13th week. It became just the 20th song to have topped both charts. As it has now ruled the Hot 100 for five weeks and Hot Country Songs for 13, among those 20 songs, its 18 combined weeks atop the rankings mark the most, surpassing Johnny Horton’s “The Battle of New Orleans,” which spent six and 10 weeks at No. 1, respectively, in 1959.

Songs to Have Topped Both the Hot 100 & Hot Country Songs Charts:

Combined Weeks at No. 1, Title, Artist, Year(s), Weeks atop Hot 100/Hot Country Songs

18 – “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen, 2023 – 5/13

16 – “The Battle of New Orleans,” Johnny Horton, 1959 – 6/10

13 – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift, 2012-13 – 3/10

10 – “Amazed,” Lonestar, 1999-2000 – 2/8

9 – “El Paso,” Marty Robbins, 1959-60 – 2/7

8 – “Honey,” Bobby Goldsboro, 1968 – 5/3

7 – “Lady,” Kenny Rogers, 1980 – 6/1

7 – “Convoy,” C.W. McCall, 1975-76 – 1/6

7 – “Big Bad John,” Jimmy Dean, 1961 – 5/2

5 – “Rhinestone Cowboy,” Glen Campbell, 1975 – 2/3

5 – “The Most Beautiful Girl,” Charlie Rich, 1973 – 2/3

4 – “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift, 2021 – 1/3

4 – “Islands in the Stream,” Kenny Rogers, duet with Dolly Parton, 1983 – 2/2

3 – “I Love a Rainy Night,” Eddie Rabbitt, 1981 – 2/1

3 – “9 to 5,” Dolly Parton, 1981 – 2/1

3 – “Southern Nights,” Glen Campbell, 1977 – 1/2

3 – “Before the Next Teardrop Falls,” Freddy Fender, 1975 – 1/2

2 – “I’m Sorry,” John Denver, 1975 – 1/1

2 – “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” John Denver, 1975 – 1/1

2 – “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” B.J. Thomas, 1975 – 1/1

SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 2 on the Hot 100, two weeks after it became her first No. 1. It concurrently commands the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for a 19th and 20th week, respectively. On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, “Kill Bill” claims the sole second-longest No. 1 run – and moves to within a week of tying the record for the longest.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs:

20, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, 2019

19, “Kill Bill,” SZA, 2022-23

18, “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, 2021-22

18, “One Dance,” Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, 2016

16, “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke feat. T.I. + Pharrell, 2013

15, “Be Without You,” Mary J. Blige, 2006

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1, beginning upon its debut in January. It logs a 12th week atop Radio Songs (90.7 million in audience, down 1%).

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” repeats at its No. 4 high on the Hot 100, the best rank ever for a regional Mexican song in the chart’s history. It concurrently climbs 2-1 on Streaming Songs (34.6 million, up 2%) – becoming the first regional Mexican song to lead the list. The collaboration also adds a fifth week at No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises 6-5 on the Hot 100, with 78.9 million in airplay audience (up 19%), 15.7 million streams (up 1%) and 5,000 sold (up 3%).

Rema released the original version of “Calm Down” in February 2022 as a single from his debut solo LP, Rave & Roses. Its remix with Gomez arrived last August, and that version’s official video premiered in September.

Rema hits the Hot 100’s top five with his first entry on the chart. Gomez adds her fourth top five hit, as “Calm Down” joins “Lose You To Love Me” (No. 1, one week, November 2019), “Same Old Love” (No. 5, January 2016) and “Good for You,” featuring A$AP Rocky (No. 5, October 2015).

“Calm Down” simultaneously tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 36th week, extending the longest rule since the ranking began just over a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation). As previously reported, it also ascends to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart, becoming the first hit to have led both Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs and Pop Airplay.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ “ lifts 7-6 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 3; Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” backtracks to No. 7 from its No. 5 high, a week after it became the chart’s second-ever top five regional Mexican hit; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” holds at No. 8, following a week at No. 1 in March; and PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” is steady at No. 9, after reaching No. 3.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” keeps at No. 10. The song became her sole longest-leading No. 1, for eight weeks in November-January. It adds a 26th week in the top 10, likewise extending her longest run in the region.

