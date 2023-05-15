Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Is No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Toosii’s ‘Favorite Song’ Hits Top 10

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” claims a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, three weeks after it became her first No. 1, and ties for the longest command – 20 weeks – in the history of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Plus, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” jumps from No. 11 to No. 8 on the Hot 100, becoming his first top 10 on the chart.

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 60.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 8%) and 34.3 million streams (up 6%) and sold 9,000 downloads (down 2%) in the May 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song, which first led the Hot 100 in March, becoming his initial leader on the list, rebounds from No. 2 for an eighth week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart; holds at No. 2 on Digital Song Sales, following a week on top; and keeps at its No. 5 best on Radio Songs.

A week after becoming the first song ever to top the Hot 100 and the Country Airplay chart simultaneously, “Last Night” adds a second week atop the latter list. It also pushes 13-12 on Pop Airplay, 15-14 on Adult Pop Airplay and 22-19 on Adult Contemporary.

“Last Night” concurrently leads the Hot Country Songs chart, which uses the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a 14th week.

As previously reported, parent album One Thing at a Time tops the Billboard 200 for a 10th week. As Wallen’s last LP, Dangerous: The Double Album, also reigned for 10 frames, he becomes the first male soloist ever with back-to-back 10-week No. 1s, dating to the chart’s 1956 launch.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 2 on the Hot 100, three weeks after it became her first No. 1. It rules the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for a 20th and 21st week, respectively.

On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, “Kill Bill” makes history, as it ties Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, for the longest No. 1 run since the chart became an all-encompassing genre survey in 1958.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs:

20, “Kill Bill,” SZA, 2022-23

20, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, 2019

18, “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, 2021-22

18, “One Dance,” Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, 2016

16, “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke feat. T.I. + Pharrell, 2013

15, “Be Without You,” Mary J. Blige, 2006

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” repeats at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January. It posts a 13th week atop Radio Songs (91.5 million in audience, up 1%).

“Flowers” ties for the 10th-longest reign since Radio Songs began in December 1990. (It also matches Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” for the second-longest domination for a Columbia Records single, after only Adele’s “Easy On Me.”)

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Radio Songs:

26, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, 2020

18, “Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, 1998

16, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, 2018

16, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, 2005

16, “Don’t Speak,” No Doubt, 1996-97

15, “Easy On Me,” Adele, 2021-22

14, “High Hopes,” Panic! At the Disco, 2018-19

14, “No One,” Alicia Keys, 2007-08

14, “Because You Loved Me,” Celine Dion, 1996

13, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, 2023

13, “No Scrubs,” TLC, 1999

13, “I Love You Always Forever,” Donna Lewis, 1996

13, “One Sweet Day,” Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men, 1995-96

13, “The Sign,” Ace of Base, 1994

13, “End of the Road,” Boyz II Men, 1992

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” repeats at its No. 4 high on the Hot 100, the best rank ever for a regional Mexican song in the chart’s history. The collaboration notches a sixth week at No. 1 on the multimetric Hot Latin Songs chart.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rounds out the Hot 100’s top five, holding at its No. 5 best. It tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 37th week, extending the longest rule since the ranking began just over a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” is steady at No. 6 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 3, and Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” is stationary at No. 7, after reaching No. 5.

“Favorite Song” surges from No. 11 to No. 8 on the Hot 100, where it becomes the first top 10 for Toosii, born Nau’Jour Grainger in Syracuse, N.Y., where he was raised before relocating to Raleigh, N.C., and pursuing a music career. The melodic rap song ascends with 28.5 million in airplay audience (up 11%), 20.7 million streams (up 6%) and 3,000 sold (down 2%). Aiding its counts, a remix featuring Khalid arrived May 5 (the first day of the tracking week). The single also tops the multimetric Hot Rap Songs chart for a second week.

TikTok has been key to the track’s profile, thanks to both its original and sped-up versions. Between the two, the song has soundtracked over 1 million clips on the platform. (Activity on TikTok does not directly contribute to Billboard’s charts.)

Top 10 ‘song’s: “Favorite Song” is the whopping 43rd Hot 100 top 10 with the word “song” in its title. The list began with The Chipmunks’ “The Chipmunk Song” with David Seville (No. 1 for four weeks in 1958-59), and was most recently bolstered by … a fellow Yuletide standard, Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You),” which reached the region for the first time over the latest holiday season (No. 9). Just before that, Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat, hit No. 3 last October.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” dips 8-9 on the Hot 100, following a week at No. 1 in March.

Capping the Hot 100’s top 10, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” keeps at No. 10. The song became her sole longest-leading No. 1, for eight weeks in November-January. It adds a 27th week in the top 10, likewise extending her longest stay in the tier.

