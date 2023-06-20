Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Tops Billboard Hot 100 for 11th Week

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” adds an 11th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Plus, Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s classic “Fast Car” accelerates to No. 3, from No. 4, on the Hot 100. Thanks to “Last Night” and “Fast Car,” two country hits share space in the chart’s top three for the first time since March 2000, and for only the second time in over 42 years.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data.

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 69.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 1%) and 29.6 million streams (down 4%) and sold 7,000 downloads (down 6%) in the June 9-15 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song, which initially led the Hot 100 in March, becoming Wallen’s first leader on the survey, posts a 13th week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart; rises 4-3 on Digital Song Sales, following a week on top; and keeps at its No. 4 high on Radio Songs.

Additionally, “Last Night” tops Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, which employs the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 19th week – tying “You Proof” (May-December 2022) for Wallen’s longest command among his seven Hot Country Songs No. 1s.

“Last Night” concurrently leads the Country Airplay chart for a seventh week, enters the top 10 on Adult Pop Airplay (11-8) and pushes to No. 9 on Pop Airplay. It’s Wallen’s ninth No. 1 on Country Airplay and his first top 10 on the latter two lists.

“Last Night” also notches a third week atop Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, which returned two weeks earlier.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January. It tacks on an 18th week atop Radio Songs (85.9 million in audience, down 1%) – matching the second-longest reign since the chart began in December 1990.

Here’s a recap of the chart’s longest-leading hits:

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Radio Songs:

26, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, 2020

18, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, 2023

18, “Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, 1998

16, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, 2018

16, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, 2005

16, “Don’t Speak,” No Doubt, 1996-97

15, “Easy On Me,” Adele, 2021-22

Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” (which hit No. 6 on the Hot 100 in August 1988) drives to a new No. 3 Hot 100 high, from No. 4. It wins the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award for a fourth consecutive week (42.5 million, up 24%), as it advances 14-10 on Radio Songs, becoming Combs’ second top 10, after “Forever After All” (No. 10, June 2021). The remake hits the Country Airplay top five (No. 5) and continues scaling the top 25 on Adult Contemporary, Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay. The song is also up 1% to 20.4 million streams and 14% to 10,000 sold.

Notably, Chapman, who solely wrote “Fast Car,” ties her highest Hot 100 rank as a songwriter: “Give Me One Reason,” which she also penned solo, and which became her other top 10 as a recording artist, hit No. 3 in June 1996.

Meanwhile, with Wallen’s “Last Night” at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and Combs’ “Fast Car” at No. 3, two country hits (as defined by titles that have hit Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, where they currently place at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively) rank in the Hot 100’s top three simultaneously for the first time since the chart dated March 11, 2000, when Lonestar’s “Amazed” held at No. 1 and Faith Hill’s “Breathe” took the No. 3 spot. (Before that, such a double-up had not occurred since March 7, 1981, when Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love a Rainy Night” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” ranked at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.)

A pair of country songs appearing in the Hot 100’s top five for the first time in nearly a quarter-century continues the genre’s surge this year; as analyzed by Hit Songs Deconstructed, country tied pop as the most prominent primary genres in the chart’s top 10 in Q1 2023, marking country’s best such showing in over a decade.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” dips to No. 4 from its No. 3 Hot 100 high. It tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 42nd week, extending the longest reign since the ranking began over a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, holds at No. 5 on the Hot 100, after it launched at its No. 2 peak. It tops the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts for a fourth week each.

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” ascends 7-6 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 5, and SZA’s “Kill Bill” drops 6-7, after it became her first No. 1, for a week in April. The latter leads the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a 26th week.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” rises 9-8 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 3; Taylor Swift’s “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice, rebounds 10-9, two weeks after it vaulted to its No. 2 high following the release of its remix with Ice Spice; and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” recedes 8-10 after reaching No. 4 – the best rank ever for a regional Mexican song – as it logs an 11th week at No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart.

