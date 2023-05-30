Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Leads Billboard Hot 100 for Eighth Week, Bad Bunny’s ‘Where She Goes’ Debuts in Top 10

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” adds an eighth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Plus, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” reaches the Hot 100’s top five with an 8-5 jump and Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” launches at No. 8, becoming his 10th top 10.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data.

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 65.4 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 3%) and 32.7 million streams (down 1%) and sold 9,000 downloads (up 1%) in the May 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song, which first led the Hot 100 in March, becoming Wallen’s initial leader on the list, notches a 10th week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart; drops 2-5 on Digital Song Sales, following a week on top; and keeps at its No. 5 best on Radio Songs.

“Last Night” also tops the Country Airplay chart for a fourth week, having become the first track to rule the Hot 100 and Country Airplay simultaneously, and continues in the top 20 on Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary. It leads the Hot Country Songs chart, which uses the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a 16th week.

As previously reported, “Last Night” parent album One Thing at a Time dominates the Billboard 200 for a 12th week, encompassing its entire stay on the chart so far. It boasts the most weeks in a row at No. 1 since the Titanic soundtrack linked 16 in 1998. Meanwhile, One Thing at a Time is just the second album to spend its first 12 weeks on the chart on top, after Stevie Wonder’s classic Songs in the Key of Life led in its first 13 weeks in 1976-77. Plus, the dozen weeks atop the Billboard 200 for One Thing at a Time mark the most for a country album since Billy Ray Cyrus’ Some Gave All, sparked by its own crossover smash, “Achy Breaky Heart,” ruled for 17 weeks in 1992.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” rebounds 3-2 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January. It posts a 15th week atop Radio Songs (89.7 million in audience, down 2%).

“Flowers” ties for the sixth-longest reign since Radio Songs began in December 1990 – and matches Adele’s “Easy On Me” for the longest rule for a Columbia Records single.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Radio Songs:

26, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, 2020

18, “Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, 1998

16, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, 2018

16, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, 2005

16, “Don’t Speak,” No Doubt, 1996-97

15, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, 2023

15, “Easy On Me,” Adele, 2021-22

SZA’s “Kill Bill” lifts 4-3 on the Hot 100, after it became her first No. 1, for a week in April. It rules the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for a 21st and 23rd week, respectively.

On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, the No. 1 run of “Kill Bill” is historic, as the song passes Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring the aforementioned Billy Ray Cyrus, for the longest command since the chart became an all-encompassing genre survey in 1958.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs:

21, “Kill Bill,” SZA, 2022-23

20, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, 2019

18, “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, 2021-22

18, “One Dance,” Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, 2016

16, “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke feat. T.I. + Pharrell, 2013

15, “Be Without You,” Mary J. Blige, 2006

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” reaches a new Hot 100 high, rising 6-4. It leads the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 39th week, extending the longest rule since the ranking began over a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” pushes 8-5 to hit the Hot 100’s top five for the first time. Aided by a new remix with Future, released May 19, to go along with a previously-available version with Khalid and sped-up and instrumental options, plus a “Midnight Session” mix, the track surges 17-1 on Digital Song Sales (17,000 sold, up 471%), as Toosii reigns in his initial appearance on the chart.

The track also climbs 8-5 on Streaming Songs (22.4 million, up 12%) – as it wins the Hot 100’s top Sales and Streaming Gainer awards – and 17-14 on Radio Airplay (36.4 million, up 15%). Plus, it rebounds for a third week at No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart.

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” recedes 5-6 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 4 – the best rank ever for a regional Mexican song. The collaboration claims an eighth week at No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, falls to No. 7 on the Hot 100, a week after it soared in at No. 2.

Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” bounds onto the Hot 100 at No. 8, with 23.4 million streams, 2.9 million in radio reach and 2,000 sold in its first full week (May 19-25), following its May 18 release. The Spanish-language song arrives as the star’s 10th top 10, and second this year, after “Un x100to,” with Grupo Frontera, hit No. 5 earlier in May.

“Where She Goes” marks Bad Bunny’s first Hot 100 entry with no accompanying artists since he released his LP Un Verano Sin Ti, which controlled the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks in May-October 2022 and generated four Hot 100 top 10s.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” slides 7-9, after hitting No. 3, and Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” backs up from No. 9 to No. 10 a week after it reached the region, although it takes top Airplay Gainer honors (19.8 million, up 52%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.