Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Tops Country Airplay With Fastest Flight to No. 1 Since 2015

Morgan Wallen earns his ninth leader on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as “Last Night” leaps from No. 5 to No. 1 on the May 13-dated survey.

In the tracking week ending May 4, the single increased by 21% to 29.5 million audience impressions, according to Luminate.

The song — written by John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Ryan Vojtesak — reaches the Country Airplay summit in just its 11th week on the chart, completing the quickest coronation since Luke Bryan’s “Strip It Down” also needed only 11 frames to hit No. 1 in October 2015.

Plus, Wallen rules Country Airplay 11 weeks after his eighth leader, “Thought You Should Know,” reached No. 1. That marks the quickest accumulation of two chart-toppers by a single act since, again, Bryan likewise went 11 weeks between notching new No. 1s “Kick the Dust Up” and “Strip It Down” in August-October 2015.

“Last Night” has also crossed over, led by its Nos. 13 and 15 ranks on Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay, respectively. It added a fourth week atop the multimetric, all-genre Billboard Hot 100 dated May 6.

Wallen’s second song inside the Country Airplay top 10 (and 10th career top 10) is “One Thing at a Time,” the title track to his new LP. Concurrently being promoted to country radio, the song ranks at No. 9 (18.3 million).

‘Orange’ Is the New Top 10

Megan Moroney achieves her first Country Airplay top 10 as her freshman entry “Tennessee Orange” rises 11-10 (17.6 million, up 2%).

The song, which the 25-year-old co-wrote, marks the first top 10 by a woman in a debut appearance since Lainey Wilson’s “Things a Man Oughta Know,” which became her first leader in September 2021.