Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Leads Hot 100 for 10th Week, Luke Combs’ ‘Fast Car’ Hits Top Five

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” achieves a 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It becomes the 44th song since the Hot 100 began in August 1958 to reign for 10 or more weeks, out of 1,149 total No. 1s – an achievement that only 4% of all leaders have attained.

Plus, Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s classic “Fast Car” keeps on driving, advancing from No. 8 to No. 4 on the Hot 100. The song surpasses the No. 6 peak in 1988 of Chapman’s original – and, combined with Wallen’s “Last Night,” makes for two simultaneous top five country hits for the first time since 2000.

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 68.8 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 4%) and 31 million streams (down 6%) and sold 8,000 downloads (down 6%) in the June 2-8 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song, which initially led the Hot 100 in March, becoming Wallen’s first leader on the list, adds a 12th week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart; holds at its No. 4 high on Radio Songs; and rebounds 6-4 on Digital Song Sales, following a week on top.

Additionally, “Last Night” tops Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, which employs the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for an 18th week – tying for the 10th-longest command since the chart became an all-encompassing genre survey in October 1958. Wallen is the only soloist with two of the 10 longest-leading Hot Country Songs hits in that span, as his “You Proof” amassed 19 weeks on top in 2022.

“Last Night” concurrently leads the Country Airplay chart for a sixth week and holds at its No. 10 best on the Pop Airplay chart. It became Wallen’s ninth No. 1 on the former and his first top 10 on the latter list.

“Last Night” is also the hottest hit on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, which returned a week earlier.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” lifts 3-2 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January. It posts a 17th week atop Radio Songs (87 million in audience, essentially even week-over-week). The track now solely boasts the third-longest reign since Radio Songs began in December 1990 – and claims outright the longest domination for a song by a woman.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Radio Songs:

26, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, 2020

18, “Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, 1998

17, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, 2023

16, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, 2018

16, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, 2005

16, “Don’t Speak,” No Doubt, 1996-97

15, “Easy On Me,” Adele, 2021-22

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises to a new No. 3 Hot 100 high, from No. 5. (It reaches the top three in its 40th week on the chart, the fifth-longest ascent to the region; Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” took a record 51 weeks to the top three in 2021-22.) “Calm Down” also tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 41st week, extending the longest reign since the ranking began over a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” accelerates to a new No. 4 Hot 100 high. The song bests the No. 6 peak, in August 1988, of Chapman’s original. Three weeks ago, Combs’ version became the 16th remake of an ‘80s Hot 100 top 10 to also reach the tier. As his has now charted higher than Chapman’s, of those 16 such double-ups, covers have peaked higher than originals in only five cases.

Notably, Chapman, who solely wrote “Fast Car,” appears in the Hot 100’s top five with a second hit as a songwriter: “Give Me One Reason,” which she also penned solo, and which became her other top 10 as a recording artist, hit No. 3 in June 1996.

Combs adds his second top five Hot 100 hit, after “Forever After All” debuted at its No. 2 peak in November 2020.

“Fast Car” wins the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award for a third consecutive week (34.2 million, up 30%). As previously reported, it hits the Country Airplay top 10 and ranks in the top 25 on Adult Contemporary, Adult Pop Airplay and Pop Airplay. The song is also up 1% to 20.2 million streams and 4% to 9,000 sold.

Meanwhile, with Wallen’s “Last Night” at No. 1 and Combs’ “Fast Car” parked at No. 4, two country hits (as defined by titles that have hit Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, where they currently place at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively) rank in the Hot 100’s top five simultaneously for the first time in over 23 years: for eight weeks in February-April 2000, Lonestar’s “Amazed” and Faith Hill’s “Breathe” shared space in the top five. (Before that, such tandems had not occurred since September 1981, when Juice Newton’s “Queen of Hearts” and Ronnie Milsap’s “[There’s] No Gettin’ Over Me” ranked in the top five together.)

A pair of country songs appearing in the Hot 100’s top five for the first time in nearly a quarter-century continues the genre’s surge this year; as analyzed by Hit Songs Deconstructed, country tied pop as the most prominent primary genres in the chart’s top 10 in Q1 2023, marking country’s best such showing in over a decade.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, dips 4-5 on the Hot 100, three weeks after it launched at its No. 2 high. It tops the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs for a third week each. SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 6 on the Hot 100, after it became her first No. 1, for a week in April. It leads the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for a 25th week.

Toosii’s “Favorite Song” rebounds 9-7 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 5. Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” retreats 7-8 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 4 – the best rank ever for a regional Mexican song. It posts a 10th week at No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” repeats at No. 9 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 3, and, rounding out the top 10, Taylor Swift’s “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice, falls to No. 10 from its No. 2 high, a week after it vaulted (from No. 27) following the first week of tracking after the release of its remix with Ice Spice. Still, “Karma” hits the Radio Songs top 10 (12-7; 45.6 million, up 19%), becoming Swift’s 18th top 10, as she ties for the seventh-best sum (Rihanna leads with 30), and Ice Spice’s second.

