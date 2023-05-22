Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, Lil Durk & J. Cole, Luke Combs Hit Top 10

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” logs a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Next up, Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, soars onto the Hot 100 at No. 2, tying a career-best rank for each artist.

Plus, Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s classic “Fast Car” speeds from No. 11 to No. 9 on the Hot 100.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated May 27, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 23). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 63.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 5%) and 33 million streams (down 4%) and sold 9,000 downloads (down 6%) in the May 12-18 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song, which first led the Hot 100 in March, becoming his initial leader on the list, adds a ninth week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart and holds at No. 2 on Digital Song Sales, following a week on top, and its No. 5 best on Radio Songs.

“Last Night” also tops the Country Airplay chart for a third week, having become the first track to rule the Hot 100 and Country Airplay simultaneously, and continues climbing in the top 20 on Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary.

“Last Night” concurrently leads the Hot Country Songs chart, which uses the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a 15th week. It became just the 20th song to have topped both charts – and having now ruled the Hot 100 for seven weeks, it claims outright the longest Hot 100 reign among those 20 hits, surpassing Kenny Rogers’ “Lady” and Johnny Horton’s “The Battle of New Orleans,” which spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1980 and 1959, respectively.

As previously reported, parent album One Thing at a Time dominates the Billboard 200 for an 11th week, encompassing its entire stay on the chart so far. It boasts the most weeks in a row at No. 1 since the Titanic soundtrack linked 16 in 1998. One Thing at a Time is also the first album to spend its first 11 weeks on the chart on top since Whitney Houston’s Whitney also ruled in its first 11 frames in 1987; the only other title to tally as many or more weeks at No. 1 from a debut is Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life (13 in 1976-77), dating to the chart’s 1956 launch.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, launches at No. 2 on the Hot 100, with 30.9 million streams, 10.8 million in radio audience and 3,000 sold from its release May 12 through May 18.

Both artists match their best career Hot 100 placements. Lil Durk lands his third top 10 – and first in a lead role – following his featured turns on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” (No. 2, August 2020) and “In the Bible” (No. 7, September 2021), the latter also featuring Giveon. J. Cole tallies his 11th top 10 (and first as a featured artist); he previously hit No. 2 with “my.life,” with 21 Savage and Morray, in May 2021.

The new collab also opens atop the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. On the former, Lil Durk earns his third leader and J. Cole, his second. On the latter, they each score a No. 1 for a second time.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January. It posts a 14th week atop Radio Songs (91.2 million in audience, essentially even week-over-week).

“Flowers” ties for the seventh-longest reign since Radio Songs began in December 1990, and is one of just 10 hits with at least 14 weeks at No. 1. (It also moves to within a week of tying the longest rule for a Columbia Records single, held by Adele’s “Easy On Me.”)

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Radio Songs:

26, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, 2020

18, “Iris,” Goo Goo Dolls, 1998

16, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, 2018

16, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, 2005

16, “Don’t Speak,” No Doubt, 1996-97

15, “Easy On Me,” Adele, 2021-22

14, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, 2023

14, “High Hopes,” Panic! At the Disco, 2018-19

14, “No One,” Alicia Keys, 2007-08

14, “Because You Loved Me,” Celine Dion, 1996

SZA’s “Kill Bill” slips 2-4 on the Hot 100, four weeks after it became her first No. 1. It rules the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart for 22nd week.

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” descends to No. 5 on the Hot 100 from its high at No. 4 – the best rank ever for a regional Mexican song. The collaboration adds a seventh week at No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” dips from its No. 5 Hot 100 best to No. 6. It tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 38th week, extending the longest rule since the ranking began over a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” retreats 6-7 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 3, and Toosii’s “Favorite Song” is stationary at its No. 8 high.

Luke Combs’ faithful remake of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” zooms to the Hot 100’s top 10, accelerating 11-9 with 19.5 million streams (down 2%), 13 million all-format radio audience impressions (up 51%) and 8,000 sold (up 15%).

As with Wallen’s “Last Night,” Combs’ “Fast Car” is a country and pop/adult radio hit, as it revs 28-21 as the Greatest Gainer on Country Airplay and advances 31-23 on Adult Pop Airplay and 37-35 on Pop Airplay.

Combs claims his third Hot 100 top 10, following “The Kind of Love We Make” (No. 8, October 2022) and “Forever After All” (No. 2, November 2020).

Related How Luke Combs Is Taking Country Music to New Global Frontiers

“Fast Car,” which Chapman solely wrote, hit No. 6 on the Hot 100 in August 1988 and went on to win the singer-songwriter the Grammy Award for best female pop vocal performance in 1989. Combs’ cover marks the first remake (not including samples or interpolations) of an ‘80s Hot 100 top 10 to also reach the region since Artists for Haiti’s “We Are the World 25: For Haiti” hit No. 2 in 2010, after USA for Africa’s original “We Are the World” dominated for four weeks in 1985.

Closing out the Hot 100’s top 10, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” keeps at No. 10. The song became her sole longest-leading No. 1, for eight weeks in November-January. It adds a 28th week in the top 10, likewise extending her longest stay in the bracket.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated May 27), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 23).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.