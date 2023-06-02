Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Becomes His First Pop Airplay Chart Top 10

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” rolls up a fifth week atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart – and becomes his first top 10 on the Pop Airplay tally.

Related Morgan Wallen Could Be Building the Biggest Country Tour of All Time

The song holds in the Country Airplay penthouse (on the tally dated June 10) with 33.4 million audience impressions (down 1%) May 26-June 1, according to Luminate. It’s the second of Wallen’s nine No. 1s to rule for five weeks or more, after “You Proof” dominated for a record 10 frames beginning last October.

“Last Night” is also just the sixth song so far in the 2020s to top Country Airplay for at least five weeks. It joins “You Proof”; Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place” (six weeks starting this April); Dustin Lynch’s “Thinking ‘Bout You” featuring MacKenzie Porter (six, 2021-22); and Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” (six, 2021) and “Better Together” (five, 2021).

Also a crossover hit, “Last Night” rises to No. 10 on Pop Airplay, becoming Wallen’s first top 10 on the chart. He previously reached No. 16 on the list in December with “Wasted on You” and No. 22 in August 2020 as featured on Diplo’s “Heartless.”

As previously reported, “Last Night” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks (with Wallen at the start of 2023 having fueled country’s share of Hot 100 top 10s to its highest level in more than a decade).

He continues to chart two songs in the Country Airplay top 10, as the title track to his album One Thing at a Time holds at No. 9 (18.9 million, up 3%).

Start of ‘Summer’

Brian Kelley’s “See You Next Summer” (Nashville South/Big Machine) marks the week’s highest entrance — and his first solo entry — on Country Airplay, at No. 29 with 4 million in audience. The song was released May 26 and received hourly plays that day on participating iHeartMedia stations.

Florida Georgia Line — the duo of Kelley and Tyler Hubbard — has banked 16 Country Airplay leaders, among 19 top 10s. (The act is on hiatus.)

Hubbard’s “Dancin’ in the Country,” meanwhile, holds at its No. 2 Country Airplay high, with 28.7 million impressions (down 10%). The song became his second solo top 10, after “5 Foot 9” topped the chart for a week last November.