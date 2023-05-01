Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Leads Billboard Hot 100, Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny Blast to Top 10 With ‘Un x100to’

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” returns to No. 1, from No. 2, for a fourth total week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It first ruled in March, becoming the country singer-songwriter’s initial leader on the list.

Meanwhile, a week after Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma scored the Hot 100’s first top five regional Mexican hit, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny add the second. The former pairing retains the mark for the highest-charting song ever for the genre, as “Ella Baila Sola” rises 5-4, while the latter leaps 15-5 with “Un x100to.”

Plus, Taylor Swift rewrites her longest run in the Hot 100’s top 10, as “Anti-Hero” spends a 25th week in the region, at No. 10, surpassing the 24-week top 10 stay of “Shake It Off” in 2014-15.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated May 6, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 2). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 47.7 million radio airplay audience impressions – up 20%, good for the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award for a fourth consecutive week – and 33.7 million streams (down 4%) and sold 10,000 downloads (down 9%) in the April 21-27 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The single scores a seventh week at No. 1 on the all-genre Streaming Songs chart; dips 2-4 on Digital Song Sales, following a week on top; and ascends 11-7 on Radio Songs, marking Wallen’s second top 10 (after “You Proof” hit No. 10 last October). “Last Night” pushes to No. 5 on the Country Airplay chart, while scaling the top 20 of both Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay.

“Last Night” concurrently tops the Hot Country Songs chart, which uses the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a 12th week. It becomes the first song to have led the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs and ranked in the top 10 on Streaming Songs, Radio Songs and Digital Song Sales simultaneously.

“Last Night” became just the 20th song to have topped both the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs. As it has now ruled the former for four weeks and the latter for 12, among those 20 songs, its 16 combined weeks atop the charts ties for the most, matching Johnny Horton’s “The Battle of New Orleans,” which spent six and 10 weeks at No. 1, respectively, in 1959.

Songs to Have Topped Both the Hot 100 & Hot Country Songs Charts:

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen, 2023 – 4 weeks atop the Hot 100 / 12 weeks atop Hot Country Songs

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift, 2021 – 1 week / 3 weeks

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift, 2012-13 – 3 weeks / 10 weeks

“Amazed,” Lonestar, 1999-2000 – 2 weeks / 8 weeks

“Islands in the Stream,” Kenny Rogers, duet with Dolly Parton, 1983 – 2 weeks / 2 weeks

“I Love a Rainy Night,” Eddie Rabbitt, 1981 – 2 weeks / 1 week

“9 to 5,” Dolly Parton, 1981 – 2 weeks / 1 week

“Lady,” Kenny Rogers, 1980 – 6 weeks / 1 week

“Southern Nights,” Glen Campbell, 1977 – 1 week / 2 weeks

“Convoy,” C.W. McCall, 1975-76 – 1 week / 6 weeks

“I’m Sorry,” John Denver, 1975 – 1 week / 1 week

“Rhinestone Cowboy,” Glen Campbell, 1975 – 2 weeks / 3 weeks

“Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” John Denver, 1975 – 1 week / 1 week

“Before the Next Teardrop Falls,” Freddy Fender, 1975 – 1 week / 2 weeks

“(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” B.J. Thomas, 1975 – 1 week / 1 week

“The Most Beautiful Girl,” Charlie Rich, 1973 – 2 weeks / 3 weeks

“Honey,” Bobby Goldsboro, 1968 – 5 weeks / 3 weeks

“Big Bad John,” Jimmy Dean, 1961 – 5 weeks / 2 weeks

“El Paso,” Marty Robbins, 1959-60 – 2 weeks / 7 weeks

“The Battle of New Orleans,” Johnny Horton, 1959 – 6 weeks / 10 weeks

SZA’s “Kill Bill” slips to No. 2 on the Hot 100 a week after it became her first No. 1. It concurrently crowns the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for an 18th and 19th week, respectively.

On Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, “Kill Bill” extends the longest reign for a song by a woman in a lead role since the survey became an all-encompassing genre chart in 1958, having passed Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You” (15 weeks, 2006). Overall, “Kill Bill” ties for the second-longest Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs command.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (since 1958):

20, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, 2019

18, “Kill Bill,” SZA, 2022-23

18, “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, 2021-22

18, “One Dance,” Drake feat. WizKid & Kyla, 2016

16, “Blurred Lines,” Robin Thicke feat. T.I. + Pharrell, 2013

15, “Be Without You,” Mary J. Blige, 2006

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 3 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1, beginning upon its debut in January. It posts an 11th week atop Radio Songs (91.6 million in audience, down 1%). The song also spends a fourth week topping the Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary charts simultaneously, becoming just the third hit with that many weeks leading all three lists at the same time; it joins only Adele’s “Hello” (four, 2015) and Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” (five, 1996).

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” ascends 5-4 on the Hot 100. It claims another new all-time high rank for a regional Mexican song, a week after it became the chart’s initial top five hit, and two weeks after it became the first top 10, for the genre. The collaboration logs a fourth week at No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart.

Meanwhile, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” becomes the Hot 100’s second-ever top five (and top 10) regional Mexican hit, surging 15-5. It drew 28.6 million streams, up 44%, as it wins the Hot 100’s top Streaming Gainer ribbon, along with 6.3 million in airplay audience and 3,000 sold.

Regional Mexican sextet Grupo Frontera, from Texas, achieves its first Hot 100 top 10, among six career entries dating to its first last October, while Bad Bunny adds his ninth.

Hot ‘100’: “Un x100to” is the first top 10, among over 5,000 top 10s in the Hot 100’s history, with “100” in its title. Special shout-outs to Gene McDaniels’ “A Hundred Pounds of Clay” (No. 3 peak, 1961) and “Somebody’s Been Seeping” by 100 Proof Aged in Soul (No. 8, 1970).

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rebounds to its No. 6 Hot 100 high, from No. 7. It tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 35th week, extending the longest rule since the ranking began a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ “ descends 6-7 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 3; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” holds at No. 8, following a week at No. 1 in March; and PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” lifts 10-9, after reaching No. 3.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” returns to the tier, rising 11-10. The song became her sole longest-leading No. 1, for eight weeks in November-January, surpassing the seven-week reign of “Blank Space” in 2014-15. Now, with a 25th week in the top 10, it bests “Shake It Off” (24 weeks, 2014-15) for her longest run in the bracket. Next up in her catalog, “Blank Space” totaled 17 weeks in the top 10, also in 2014-15, followed by (each with 16), “I Knew You Were Trouble.” (2012-13) and “You Belong With Me” (2009).

all charts (dated May 6), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (May 2).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.