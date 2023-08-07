Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Notches 15th Week Atop Hot 100, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa Hit Top 10

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” rebounds to lead the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 15th week. The hit ties for the fourth-longest reign in the Hot 100’s 65-year history, and the longest for a song by an act with no accompanying artists.

Travis Scott debuts two songs in the Hot 100’s top 10, both in the top five, as “Meltdown,” featuring Drake, and “FE!N,” featuring Playboi Carti, enter at Nos. 3 and 5, respectively, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” is also new to the top 10, rising 12-10.

Plus, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” hits the Hot 100’s top five (6-4), four years after its release on her 2019 album Lover, as it’s now being promoted as a single from the set.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations. All charts (dated Aug. 12, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 8). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 67.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 10%) and 26.7 million streams (down 8%) and sold 7,000 downloads (down 11%) in the July 28-Aug. 3 tracking week, according to Luminate.

As “Last Night” leads the Hot 100 for a 15th week, rising from No. 2, it ties for the fourth-longest domination in the chart’s history. It also ties Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the longest rule for a song by an act with no accompanying artists.

Longest-Leading Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s:

19, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, beginning April 13, 2019

16, “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, May 27, 2017

16, “One Sweet Day,” Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men, Dec. 2, 1995

15 (to date), “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen, March 18, 2023

15, “As It Was,” Harry Styles, April 16, 2022

14, “Uptown Funk!,” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, Jan. 17, 2015

14, “I Gotta Feeling,” The Black Eyed Peas, July 11, 2009

14, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, June 4, 2005

14, “Candle in the Wind 1997”/“Something About the Way You Look Tonight,” Elton John, Oct. 11, 1997

14, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix),” Los Del Rio, Aug. 3, 1996

14, “I’ll Make Love to You,” Boyz II Men, Aug. 27, 1994

14, “I Will Always Love You,” Whitney Houston, Nov. 28, 1992

“Last Night” first led the Hot 100 in March, becoming Wallen’s initial leader on the list, and has now logged five distinct stays at No. 1: March 18; April 15-22; May 6-July 8; July 22; and Aug. 12. It likewise matches Styles’ “As It Was,” as well as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (over four distinct stays on the Hot 100), for the most interrupted runs at No. 1. (“Last Night” has yo-yoed between Nos. 1 and 3 over the 22-week span dating to its first week on top.)

“Last Night” falls to No. 3 after 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart; drops to No. 4 from its No. 2 best on Radio Songs; and slips 6-7 following a week atop Digital Song Sales.

The single also tops Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, which employs the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 24th week, tying for the fourth-longest rule since the chart became an all-encompassing genre reflection in 1958; Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” spent a record 50 weeks at No. 1 in 2017-18.

“Last Night,” which crowned the Country Airplay chart for eight weeks and crossed over to No. 5 peaks on both Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay, additionally posts a 10th week atop Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, having ranked at No. 1 each week since the survey returned.

Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” rebounds for a fourth week at its No. 2 Hot 100 high on the Hot 100, from No. 3, led by a 4% gain to 77.4 million in radio reach.

Travis Scott launches two tracks in the Hot 100’s 10, each in the top five: “Meltdown,” featuring Drake (No. 3), and “FE!N,” featuring Playboi Carti (No. 5). The songs start with 32.2 million and 25.6 million streams, respectively.

Scott adds his 13th and 14th Hot 100 top 10s (and charts multiple songs in the top five simultaneously for the first time). Playboi Carti collects his second top 10, following his featured turn on Drake’s “Pain 1993” (No. 7, 2020).

Drake, meanwhile, earns his record-extending 69th Hot 100 top 10.

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s:

69, Drake

42, Taylor Swift

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

32, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

29, Elton John

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

“Meltdown” concurrently debuts at No. 1 on Streaming Songs, where it’s Scott’s fifth leader and Drake’s record-extending 17th. It likewise starts atop both the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts; on the former, Scott scores his sixth No. 1 and Drake, his record-extending 28th, while on the former, Scott adds his sixth and Drake, his record-furthering 29th.

The song is from Scott’s new album Utopia, which premieres at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his third leading set.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” climbs 6-4 on the Hot 100, four years after its release on her 2019 album Lover, as it’s now being promoted as a single, while she has been performing the song on her The Eras Tour. It takes the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award (up 10% to 64.4 million in audience) for a sixth consecutive week, the longest streak since Jack Harlow’s “First Class” linked six straight wins in April-June 2022.

Swift achieves her 27th top five Hot 100 hit, tying for the fourth-most in the chart’s archives – as Drake adds his record-padding 36th, as featured on Travis Scott’s “Meltdown.”

Most Top Five Billboard Hot 100 Hits:

36, Drake

29, The Beatles

28, Madonna

27, Mariah Carey

27, Taylor Swift

24, Janet Jackson

24, Rihanna

21, Elvis Presley

20, Justin Bieber

20, Michael Jackson

20, Stevie Wonder

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” backtracks 5-6 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 3, as it spends a seventh week atop Radio Songs (89.2 million, down 2%). The collab tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 49th week, extending the longest reign since the ranking began over a year ago.

Gunna’s “Fukumean” falls to No. 7 on the Hot 100 from its No. 4 high; Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” with Aqua, holds at No. 8, after reaching No. 7; and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” lifts 10-9, four weeks after it debuted as her third No. 1.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” reaches the region, ascending 12-10 with 42.3 million in airplay audience (up 5%), 15.3 million streams (up 6%) and 6,000 sold (down 3%).

Lipa lands her fifth Hot 100 top 10, as “Dance the Night” joins “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” with Elton John (No. 7, January 2022); “Levitating” (No. 2, May 2021 – and the No. 1 song on the 2021 year-end Hot 100); “Don’t Start Now” (No. 2, March 2020); and “New Rules” (No. 6, 2018).

Meanwhile, with “Dance the Night” and “Barbie World” both from Barbie: The Album, the soundtrack to the box office smash Barbie, the set is the first soundtrack to spin off multiple new Hot 100 top 10s since Disney’s Encanto yielded two in 2022: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast (No. 1 for five weeks), and “Surface Pressure,” by Jessica Darrow (No. 8).

Notably, a week after Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, the song tumbles to No. 21, down 47% to 16.2 million streams and 85% to 26,000 sold, although it spends a third week at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales; it’s also up 35% to 11.8 million in radio audience. The song is the sixth to fall from No. 1 to a rank on the chart outside the top 20, after Jimin’s “Like Crazy” (1-45; April 15, 2023); Taylor Swift’s “Willow” (1-38; Jan. 2, 2021); 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” (1-34; July 4, 2020); BTS’ “Life Goes On” (1-28; Dec. 12, 2020); and Travis Scott’s “Franchise,” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. (1-25; Oct. 17, 2020).

Plus, as chart-watcher Jesper Tan of Subang Jaya, Malaysia, notes, having written in anticipating Wallen’s potential return to No. 1 on the Hot 100, as “Last Night” replaces “Try That in a Small Town” at the summit, country songs (as defined by those that have hit Hot Country Songs) top the Hot 100 back-to-back for the first time in over 42 years: on the chart dated March 14, 1981, Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” returned to No. 1, supplanting Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love a Rainy Night.”

