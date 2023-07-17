Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Logs 14th Week Atop Hot 100, Tying for Fifth-Longest Reign Ever

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” rebounds to top the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a 14th total week. The smash ties for the fifth-longest command in the Hot 100’s nearly 65-year history.

Plus, as Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the set’s “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” debuts at No. 5 on the Hot 100. The song joins Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” from 2019’s Lover, and “Karma,” from 2022’s Midnights, in the Hot 100’s top 10 – making Swift the first woman ever with simultaneous top 10s from three of her own albums. Among all acts, only The Beatles previously achieved such a triple from three of their albums.

Meanwhile, “I Can See You” opens as Swift’s 42nd Hot 100 top 10, extending her record for the most among women.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated July 22, 2023) will update on Billboard.com Tuesday (July 18).

Wallen’s “Last Night,” released on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, drew 75.4 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 1%) and 28.6 million streams (down 4%) and sold 7,000 downloads (down 8%) in the July 7-13 tracking week, according to Luminate.

As “Last Night” leads the Hot 100 for a 14th week, returning from No. 2, it ties for the fifth-longest domination in the chart’s history.

Longest-Leading Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s:

19, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, beginning April 13, 2019

16, “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, May 27, 2017

16, “One Sweet Day,” Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men, Dec. 2, 1995

15, “As It Was,” Harry Styles, April 16, 2022

14 (to date), “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen, March 18, 2023

14, “Uptown Funk!,” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, Jan. 17, 2015

14, “I Gotta Feeling,” The Black Eyed Peas, July 11, 2009

14, “We Belong Together,” Mariah Carey, June 4, 2005

14, “Candle in the Wind 1997”/“Something About the Way You Look Tonight,” Elton John, Oct. 11, 1997

14, “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix),” Los Del Rio, Aug. 3, 1996

14, “I’ll Make Love to You,” Boyz II Men, Aug. 27, 1994

14, “I Will Always Love You,” Whitney Houston, Nov. 28, 1992

“Last Night,” which first led the Hot 100 in March, becoming Wallen’s initial leader on the list, pushes from No. 2 for a 16th week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart; lifts 5-2 on Digital Song Sales, following a week on top; and holds at its No. 3 best on Radio Songs.

“Last Night” also tops Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, which employs the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a 23rd week, the sixth-longest rule since the chart became an all-encompassing genre reflection in 1958; Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant To Be” spent a record 50 weeks at No. 1 in 2017-18.

Plus, “Last Night,” which crowned the Country Airplay chart for eight weeks, ascends to No. 5 on both Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay – as it becomes the first song by a lead male soloist to have topped Country Airplay and hit the top five on the two latter lists. (It’s the first top five hit by a lead solo male on all three charts since Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long” hit No. 2 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 4 on both Country Airplay and Pop Airplay in 2008.)

“Last Night” additionally notches a seventh week atop Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, having ranked at No. 1 each week since the survey returned.

Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” rebounds for a third week at its No. 2 high on the Hot 100, from No. 3, with top Sales Gainer honors (11,000, up 7%).

A week after soaring in as her third Hot 100 No. 1, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” falls to No. 3. Although down 32% to 24.3 million streams and 81% to 5,000 sold, it jumps by 6% to 27.9 million in airplay audience. It falls to No. 3 on Streaming Songs, from No. 1, and 2-6 on Digital Song Sales, while rising 22-21 on Radio Songs.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” holds at No. 4 on the Hot 100, after reaching its No. 3 best, as it spends a fourth week atop Radio Songs (92.2 million, essentially even week over week). The collab concurrently tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 46th week, extending the longest reign since the ranking began over a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

As Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart – marking her 12th leader, the most among women, as she surpasses Barba Streisand’s 11 – the re-recorded LP’s “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” debuts at No. 5 on the Hot 100. The song starts with 24.7 million streams, 361,000 in airplay audience and 4,000 sold.

The track arrives as Swift’s 42nd Hot 100 top 10, extending her record for the most among women.

Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s:

68, Drake

42, Taylor Swift

38, Madonna

34, The Beatles

32, Rihanna

30, Michael Jackson

29, Elton John

28, Mariah Carey

28, Stevie Wonder

27, Janet Jackson

26, Justin Bieber

25, Lil Wayne

25, Elvis Presley (whose career start predated the Hot 100’s inception)

“I Can See You” is also Swift’s 26th top five Hot 100 hit, the chart’s fifth-best total. Drake leads with 35 top five entries, followed by The Beatles (29), Madonna (28) and Mariah Carey (27).

Meanwhile, “I Can See You” joins Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” down to No. 9 on the Hot 100 from its No. 7 high, and “Karma” (featuring Ice Spice), which dips 9-10 after reaching No. 2, in the top 10. With the tracks from three Swift albums – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), 2019’s Lover and 2022’s Midnights, respectively – she becomes the first woman with simultaneous top 10s from three of her own albums.

Swift scores the feat thanks to the stars-aligning combination of the arrival of her new LP and its highest-charting hit on the Hot 100; the revived “Cruel Summer,” now being promoted as a single four years after its release; and the continued run of the latest single from her newest studio album of all-new material.

Among all acts, only The Beatles have also charted three simultaneous Hot 100 top 10s from three different albums of theirs: On the Feb. 29, 1964, chart, “I Want To Hold Your Hand” ranked at No. 1, “She Loves You” placed at No. 2 and “Please Please Me” entered the top 10 at No. 6; the songs were released on, respectively, the Fab Four’s U.S. albums Meet The Beatles, The Beatles’ Second Album and Introducing… The Beatles.

Also notably, “I Can See You” is Swift’s second “Taylor’s Version”-titled song to hit the Hot 100’s top 10; “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” from Red (Taylor’s Version), premiered at No. 1 on the Nov. 27, 2021, chart. “I Can See You” is also Swift’s second “From the Vault”-branded song to reach the top 10, after multiple mixes of “All Too Well” contributed to that song’s Hot 100 run, including its 10-minute-plus “From the Vault” version; she has unearthed such-named songs on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first three of her planned six re-recorded albums.

Meanwhile, “Cruel Summer” claims the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award for a third consecutive week (38.3 million, up 27%).

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” falls 5-6 on the Hot 100, after eight weeks at No. 1 beginning upon its debut in January.

Gunna’s “Fukumean” pushes 8-7 for a new Hot 100 high. It concurrently reaches No. 1 on both the multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, becoming the rapper’s first leader on each ranking. On the Hot 100, it takes the top Streaming Gainer nod (23.7 million, up 17%).

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, descends 6-8, after it debuted at its No. 2 peak.

