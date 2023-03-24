Morgan Wallen Nabs First Australian Chart Crown

Morgan Wallen is crowned on Australia’s albums chart crown for the first time with his sprawling third studio LP, One Thing at a Time (via Mercury/Universal).

The 36-song effort climbs 4-1 in its third week on the ARIA Chart, as its track “Last Night” improves 5-3, a new peak, and “You Proof” bows at No. 40 on the national singles survey.

One Day is the followup to 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which peaked at No. 2 in these parts.

One Day summits as Wallen embarks on his Australia and New Zealand arena tour, which is produced by Frontier Touring and takes in five shows, with Hardy in support, in addition to his headline slot at CMC Rocks festival on March 19.

Further down the albums list, U2 debuts at No. 3 with Songs Of Surrender (Island/Universal), a 40-track collection of re-recorded songs, mined from the legendary Irish band’s 40-year-deep goldmine.

According to ARIA, it’s their 18th top 10 title in Australia, a feat that dates back to War from 1983. Bono and Co. have led the ARIA Albums Chart with 11 LPs, from 1984’s The Unforgettable Fire through to 2009’s No Line On The Horizon.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Miley Cyrus extends her reign with ”Flowers” (Columbia/Sony) into a tenth week — all consecutive. “Flowers” is the longest-running leader since Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ”Cold Heart (PNAU remix)” also logged 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 in late 2021 and early 2022, is sat at No. 33 on the latest ARIA Chart, published March 24.

The last number to log more time at the top was “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, which ruled the survey for 14 weeks in 2021, and is currently at No. 34.

Taylor Swift makes another splash on the ARIA Singles Chart, following the release of a four-pack of previously-unreleased tracks. One of those, ”All Of The Girls You Loved Before” (Universal), a song that didn’t make the cut for Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, starts at No. 18, for the highest debut of the week. Also, her former leader “Anti-Hero,” from Midnights, improves 10-8.

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding ’90s rave-leaning banger “Miracle” (Columbia/Sony) enjoys a top 40 berth, starting at No. 36 on the fresh survey. “Miracle” is a top 5 hit in the U.K.

Finally, Meghan Trainor makes an appearance on the ARIA Top 50 with “Mother” (Epic/Sony), starting at No. 49. The U.S. pop star is a judge on the 2023 season of Australian Idol. The TV talent quest reaches its grand final this Sunday (March 26) on the free-to-air Channel 7.