Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Rewrites Record for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Top Country Albums Chart

Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album leads Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart (dated April 2) for a record-breaking 51st week. It surpasses the 50-week commands logged by Luke Combs’ This One’s for You and Shania Twain’s Come On Over.

In the tracking week ending March 24, Wallen’s Big Loud/Republic Records set earned 46,000 equivalent album units (up 2%), according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

Here is a rundown of the titles to spend the most time at No. 1 on Top Country Albums since the list launched in January 1964.

Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums Chart

Weeks at No. 1, Title, Artist, Date Reached No. 1

51, Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen, Jan. 23, 2021

50, This One’s for You, Luke Combs, June 24, 2017

50, Come On Over, Shania Twain, Nov. 22, 1997

43, Always & Forever, Randy Travis, June 20, 1987

41, No Fences, Garth Brooks, Oct. 13, 1990

37, What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs, Nov. 23, 2019

36, Fly, Dixie Chicks, Sept. 18, 1999

35, Fearless, Taylor Swift, Nov. 29, 2008

35, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Soundtrack, Feb. 24, 2001

34, Some Gave All, Billy Ray Cyrus, June 6, 1992

“With this milestone, [Wallen] is resetting country music history books in terms of album success,” Big Loud CEO/partner Seth England tells Billboard. “Each artist on the historical shortlist [above has] experienced touring and fandom at this level during their prime.”

Notably, the methodology for Top Country Albums changed as of the survey dated Feb. 11, 2017, when the chart switched from using a strictly sales-based formula to one calculating multiple metrics, incorporating album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Thus, the steady streaming activity of Dangerous‘ 30 songs has contributed to the set’s chart rank each week during its run; the LP’s hefty track list has amassed 5.9 billion official on-demand U.S. streams to-date.

Dangerous blasted in at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart dated Jan. 23, 2021, with 265,000 equivalent album units. That marked the biggest week for a country album since Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty launched with 266,000 in September 2018. Wallen achieved the largest week for a solo male since Luke Bryan’s Kill the Lights began with 345,000 (August 2015).

Also in the debut frame for Dangerous, its streaming equivalent albums (SEA) comprised 184,000 units, equaling 240.2 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs, the largest streaming week ever for a country album, more than doubling the 102.3 million streams achieved by Combs’ What You See Is What You Get (November 2020).

As Dangerous rewrites the record for the most weeks at No. 1 on Top Country Albums, the set’s latest single, “Wasted on You,” returns to the top 10 on the airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart (13-10). The song soared in at the summit concurrent with the album’s chart start, earning Wallen another honor: It marked the first time that an act debuted atop Hot Country Songs and Top Country Albums simultaneously.

“Wasted” pushes 27-24 for a new high on Country Airplay, up 63% to 6.4 million impressions. It also drew 8.3 million U.S. streams (up 10%) and sold 1,300 downloads (up 29%) in the latest tracking week.