Morgan Wallen Unseats Miley Cyrus on Australia’s Singles Chart

Morgan Wallen is the new king of Australia’s singles survey.

The U.S. country star bags his first leader on the ARIA Singles Chart with “Last Night” (Republic Records/Universal), which lifts 2-1, emulating its parent album One Thing At A Time, which hit the summit last month and currently lifts 4-3.

Prior to “Last Night,” Wallen’s chart best in these parts was a No. 20 peak for “You Proof” in 2022; “You Proof” dips 23-27 on the current tally.

With Wallen at the throne, Miley Cyrus’ unbroken reign with “Flowers” (Columbia/Sony) comes to an end at 12 weeks. That’s impressive, but still some way off the 24-week non-consecutive reign of Tones And I’s 2019 hit “Dance Monkey,” the all-time leader.

“Flowers” dips 1-2 on the latest chart, published April 14, while PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar” (Parlophone/Warner) holds at No. 3.

The highest new entry belongs to Drake, as “Search & Rescue” (Republic/Universal) bows at No. 8. Just one other cut debuts in the top 50 on the latest frame, NLE Choppa’s “S**t Me Out” (Warner), rising 105-48.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, homegrown queer pop band Cub Sport pounces to No. 1 with Jesus At The Gay Bar (Believe).

It’s the first No. 1 and second ARIA top 10 album for the Brisbane outfit. “We’ve been a band for over a decade and to achieve our first #1 record with our fifth album is incredible,” reads a statement from the four-piece. “So proud of the four of us for the years of hard work and for building to this moment as a self-managed and independent band. Above all, we’re so grateful to our beautiful fans – thank you so much for making this dream come true!”

Adds ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd: “Cub Sport are an incredible home-grown act who absolutely deserve to be celebrated. Congratulations to the band and their team for an incredible triumph, particularly as an independent band. All of us at ARIA are thrilled to be welcoming another Australian album to the top of the charts.”

Jesus At The Gay Bar shimmies past Hope (Capitol/Universal), the fifth studio album from Michigan-born, singer, songwriter and producer NF. It’s new at No. 2. That’s a career best for NF (real name: Nathan John Feuerstein), bettering the No. 3 peak for The Search in 2019, and the No. 5 for his mixtape Clouds in 2021.

Further down the tally, the Linkin Park’s sophomore album Meteora (Warner) impacts the top 10, at No. 8, thanks to a 20th anniversary reissue, which features previously-unreleased works including vocals from the late frontman Chester Bennington. Meteora originally peaked at No. 2 in 2003 and has been certified four-times platinum, ARIA reports.

Finally, Aussie punk rock outfit Frenzal Rhomb just miss out on a top 10 berth with The Cup Of Pestilence (Virgin/Universal), their 10th studio effort. It’s new at No. 1 on the all-genres albums chart, and it’s the best-seller on wax this cycle.

