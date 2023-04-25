Morgan Wallen Claims 10th-Longest Reign on Billboard Artist 100 Chart

Morgan Wallen scores a 13th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated April 29), continuing his reign as the top musical act in the United States thanks to the extended domination of his new LP, One Thing at a Time.

The album scores a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 166,000 equivalent album units earned (April 14-20), according to Luminate. His previous LP, Dangerous: The Double Album, is also contributing to Wallen’s Artist 100 performance, as the set rises 6-5 on the Billboard 200. The latter has now spent 116 weeks in the top 10, the second-longest top 10 total in the chart’s history, after only the original cast recording of My Fair Lady (173 weeks, 1956-60).

Plus, Wallen places 12 songs on the current Billboard Hot 100, led by former three-week leader “Last Night” at No. 2. He charted a one-week record 36 songs on the survey dated March 18, all from One Thing at a Time. Here’s a recap of his entries on the latest list:

Rank, Title

No. 2, “Last Night”

No. 18, “You Proof”

No. 22, “Thinkin’ Bout Me”

No. 24, “One Thing at a Time”

No. 25, “Thought You Should Know”

No. 61, “Ain’t That Some”

No. 64, “Everything I Love”

No. 66, “I Wrote the Book”

No. 67, “Cowgirls,” feat. ERNEST

No. 68, “Man Made a Bar,” feat. Eric Church

No. 84, “Sunrise”

No. 98, “’98 Braves”

With 13 weeks logged at No. 1 on the Artist 100, Wallen breaks out of a tie with Billie Eilish for the 10th-most weeks totaled atop the chart, since it began in 2014. Taylor Swift leads with 64, followed by Drake (37), The Weeknd (28), BTS (21), Adele (20), Ariana Grande (15), Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Ed Sheeran (14 apiece).

Meanwhile, Metallica vaults 35-2 on the Artist 100, returning to its peak, thanks to the group’s new LP, 72 Seasons. The set starts at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 146,000 units earned. That’s the biggest week for a rock album since Tool’s Fear Inoculum in 2019 (270,000). 72 Seasons also opens at No. 1 on both Top Album Sales (134,000) and Vinyl Albums (43,000).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.