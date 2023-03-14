Morgan Wallen Rules Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts Simultaneously for First Time

Morgan Wallen triples up at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100, Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts (dated March 18), ruling as the top musical act with both the No. 1 song and album in the United States for the first time.

Released on March 3, Wallen’s 36-track album One Thing at a Time launches as his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with the largest streaming week ever for a country album, as well as the biggest week by equivalent album units (501,000 from March 3-9, according to Luminate) for any album, among all genres, in 2023.

Meanwhile, the LP’s “Last Night” becomes Wallen’s first No. 1 on the Hot 100. He also claims five of the chart’s top 10, becoming the first core country act with half the tier in a single week. Three cuts reach the region for the first time: “Thought You Should Know,” up 13-7; “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” new at No. 9; and the set’s title track, which charges 51-10. They join “Last Night” and “You Proof,” Wallen’s former top five hit which rebounds 21-8.

Additionally, Wallen rewrites the record for the most songs simultaneously charted on the Hot 100, as he sends 36 songs onto the survey – the entirety of One Thing at a Time. Of those 36 songs, 27 are debuts, also a new one-week record.

As Wallen rules the Artist 100 for an eighth total week, he becomes the 14th artist, and first core country act, to triple up at No. 1 on the Artist 100, Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts simultaneously. The last artist to accomplish the feat was Taylor Swift in December, when Midnights and “Anti-Hero” led the Billboard 200 and Hot 100, respectively.

Most Weeks Simultaneously Leading the Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts:

16, Drake

15, Taylor Swift

9, Adele

5, The Weeknd

2, Ariana Grande

2, Ed Sheeran

2, Harry Styles

1, Beyoncé

1, Justin Bieber

1, BTS

1, Camila Cabello

1, Future

1, Kendrick Lamar

1, Morgan Wallen

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

In other highlights on the latest Artist 100, two acts re-enter the chart and score their first appearances in the top 10: Kali Uchis, at No. 6, as Red Moon in Venus becomes her first top 10 on the Billboard 200, arriving at No. 4, and De La Soul, as the hip-hop pioneers return at No. 10, led by their No. 15 Billboard 200 re-entry for 3 Feet High and Rising (as the set surpasses its prior No. 24 peak in 1989), after the act’s catalog became available on streaming and digital retail platforms for the first time.