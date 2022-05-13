‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Heartstopper’ Start Strong on Top TV Songs Chart

Netflix’s breakthrough rookie Heartstopper racks up four appearances on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for April 2022, but it’s fellow newcomer Moon Knight that takes No. 1 with the synch of Engelbert Humperdinck’s “A Man Without Love.”

Explore Explore Engelbert Humperdinck See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of April 2022.

“A Man Without Love” reigns after being heard in the series premiere of Disney+’s Moon Knight, which aired starting March 30. The song has since returned to the series in episode six, which premiered on May 4.

In April 2022, the song earned 8.1 million official on-demand U.S. streams and 3,500 downloads, according to Luminate.

“A Man Without Love” originally reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated June 22, 1968, one of five career top 20s for the British singer.

Heartstopper, which premiered its entire first season on April 22, counts four songs on the April 2022 survey, paced by Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska,” which bows at No. 3 after the Toby Green remix of the track appeared in the show’s third episode. In April 2022, “Alaska” garnered 2.4 million streams and 500 downloads. It’s followed by Orla Gartland’s “Why Am I Like This?” from the second episode (1.4 million streams, 700 downloads).

See the full top 10 below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Series (Network)