Five Burning Questions: Mitski Debuts in the Billboard 200’s Top 5 With ‘Laurel Hell’

She’s been one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters in indie rock for over a half-decade now — but with her most recent studio album, this February’s Laurel Hell, the artist born Mitski Miyawaki is also officially a major factor on the Billboard charts.

Explore Explore Mitski See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

This week, Laurel Hell bows at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Feb. 19), with 36,000 equivalent album units earned — including 24,000 in album sales, making it the week’s top-selling set. It’s by far the best debut of Mitski’s career, with her previous high on the Billboard 200 being her No. 52 debut with prior LP Be the Cowboy in 2018, and an impressive performance for any indie rock act in 2022.

How did Mitski get to this new peak as a commercial artist? And what other indie sensations may take a similar leap in the near future? Billboard staffers discuss these questions and more below.

1. After previously notching a No. 52 best on the Billboard 200 with 2018’s Be the Cowboy, Mitski enters all the way up at No. 5 on the chart with her Laurel Hell set — along with a No. 1 debut on Top Album Sales. On a scale from 1-10, how surprised are you at the album’s resounding bow?

Josh Glicksman: Let’s go with a 7. Mitski has long released music worthy of this kind of debut, but that doesn’t make it any less surprising to see such a massive jump. She benefits from a sparse week in terms of new releases from chart mainstays, but it’s largely her vinyl presence — with Laurel Hell scoring the biggest vinyl sales week for any album so far this year — to thank for her first trip to the upper reaches of the Billboard 200. Don’t forget about those resurging CD sales, either, with 4,000 copies sold in the U.S. accounting for about one-sixth of the album’s sales, according to MRC Data.

Jason Lipshutz: A 2. Mitski has been garnering critical accolades for some time now, but she noticeably leveled up as a streaming artist and live performer during the period between Be the Cowboy and Laurel Hell. Before the release of her new album, Mitski had multiple songs become TikTok sensations, accrued nine-figure streaming numbers more than a few times and plotted her biggest headlining tour to date for the first half of 2022, along with Harry Styles support dates; this chart debut simply continues an upward trajectory that wasn’t hard to locate.

Joe Lynch: I’m going with 8. I’m not sh00keth but I’d be lying if I told you I knew Mitski’s expanded online presence would catapult her from a No. 52 bow to a No. 5 bow on the Billboard 200 – and a No. 1 on Top Album Sales to boot. That’s a big deal! Especially for an act better known for racking up high scores on Pitchfork than album sales.

Kristin Robinson: I’d say I’m a 6! Over quarantine, Mitski expanded her fanbase while barely lifting a finger, thanks to TikTok. I think her work resonated with a lot of people at a lonely time — she articulates that feeling so well. There was a lot of hype coming into this album, and although it’s not her best work (in my opinion), it is the most accessible and arrived at her most successful point to date. No. 5, however, is a really high score for her. Next week, I think it will fall off considerably due to the pre-saves and sales that boosted this week’s placement. Lastly, I think she dropped the album early enough in the year to avoid much competition on the Billboard 200 – I think the combination of timing, accessibility, and popularity pushed this one up the charts.

Andrew Unterberger: Maybe a 6.5. It shouldn’t be that surprising, since Billboard has reported about Mitski becoming a streaming star over the course of past couple years, in addition to already being close to sacrosanct in critical circles. But the sales number is pretty surprising — since TikTok success only leads to physical purchases in the rarest of cases — and I can’t count the number of times an acclaimed favorite like Mitski who seems to have decent mainstream support releases a seemingly much-anticipated new album, only for it to barely debut in the top half of the 200. A No. 5 bow is really quite attention-grabbing.

2. Clearly Mitski has seen her streaming presence expanded in the past year or so with her high level of TikTok success — and obviously Laurel Hell is largely built around a synth-pop sound that’s arguably more immediately accessible than some of her previous work. Which of these two factors do you think is more important to the album’s triumphant debut?

Josh Glicksman: As an avid supporter of (most) artists leaning into a more immediately accessible synth-pop sound, my heart says the latter, though I’d actually tie that in with a third option instead: some good old-fashioned, sustained fan base building. The numbers indicate that her digital sales didn’t move the needle all that much — just 2,000 of the 24,000 copies in the U.S., according to MRC Data — though her expanded streaming presence certainly brought plenty of newfound attention to her catalog. Instead, give credit to Mitski’s repeated critically acclaimed efforts over the years, as well as her team’s rollout plan for Laurel Hell.

Jason Lipshutz: The former — since, regardless of how Laurel Hell sounds, the increased interest in Mitski was palpable and yielded a major chart win. The synth-pop foundation of the new album should continue Mitski’s momentum, and maybe even produce a bonafide radio hit, but the success of Be the Cowboy on streaming set her up for this moment.

Joe Lynch: Laurel Hell hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200 mostly through sales – SEA accounted for 12,000 and sales for 24,000 of its 36,000 total. And of the 24k, 17,000 of those sales were vinyl. I find it hard to believe everyone who bought the album in its first week thought, “Wait, this is synth-pop? That’s more accessible than what I’ve previously heard from Mitski. Time to buy a copy!” These sales come from both longtime fans who have come to expect and trust Mitski to deliver a quality album start to finish and newer fans who discovered her through TikTok, did a deep dive into her back catalog and emerged as converts. TikTok had the bigger impact; this being synth-pop is incidental to its success.

Kristin Robinson: I think next week will be telling for Laurel Hell. Albums often get huge boosts in their first week if they have strong, loyal fanbases, due to pre-saves, sales, and also curiosity listens. Once people have had a week to sit with it, will they still stream it and save it to playlists and buy physical copies? If they continue to keep momentum, then you can easily say that the accessible, synth-pop sound was a primary reason, and if not, then you can conclude her growing popularity is the catalyst. My personal guess is it’s the latter!