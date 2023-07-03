Miley Cyrus, YOASOBI Top Billboard Global Charts, Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ Goes Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” rebounds for a 13th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart (dated July 8).

Meanwhile, YOASOBI’s “Idol” notches a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Plus, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” hits the Global 200’s top 10, jumping 16-8. The song was originally released on her 2019 album Lover and is now being promoted as her newest single.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which started in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Flowers’ Reclaims Top Seed on Global 200

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” ascends to No. 1, from No. 3, on the Billboard Global 200, as it drew 49.7 million streams (down 4%) and sold 9,000 (down 1%) worldwide June 23-29.

Now with 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Global 200, “Flowers” ties Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for the list’s second-longest reign (and the longest among women), after Harry Styles’ “As It Was” dominated for 15 weeks in 2022.

“Flowers” debuted atop the Global 200 in January and spent its first 12 weeks at No. 1 nonconsecutively through April. It returns to the top after a 10-week break, the longest such gap in the chart’s archives (excluding Carey’s “Christmas,” which has spent time at the apex over three distinct holiday seasons).

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” holds at its No. 2 Global 200 best rank; Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” drops to No. 3 after six weeks at No. 1; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” keeps at No. 4, after reaching No. 3 in January; and Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” repeats at No. 5, after it hit No. 2.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” bounds 16-8, with 37.5 million streams (up 22%) and 5,000 sold (up 20%) worldwide. Released on Swift’s 2019 album Lover, and now being promoted as her newest single, the song becomes her 15th Global 200 top 10, the most among women; among all acts, she breaks out of a tie with Bad Bunny and is second overall only to Drake, with 28.

“Cruel Summer” has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, as Swift has been performing it on her current Eras Tour, her first in which she’s been able to spotlight songs from Lover, which was released shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each concert on the tour is divided into 10 acts, encompassing nine of her LPs; the Lover era kicks off the show, with “Cruel Summer” performed in the opening set.

‘Idol’ Wins Again on Global Excl. U.S.

YOASOBI’s “Idol” posts a third week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 35 million streams (down 13%) and 17,000 sold (down 7%) outside the U.S. June 23-29. The song, originally sung in Japanese, first reigned following the release of its English-language version; it became the first song originally performed in Japanese to lead the list.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” rises 3-2 on Global Excl. U.S., following 13 weeks at No. 1 (as it tied Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the chart’s longest command); Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” dips to No. 3 from its No. 2 high; Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” hovers at No. 4, after two weeks on top starting in May; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” climbs 7-5, after it led for two weeks in January.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated July 8, 2023) will update on Billboard.com Wednesday (July 5, a day later than usual due to the Independence Day holiday in the U.S. July 4). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard’s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.