Miley Cyrus Digs In For Another Week at U.K. Chart Summit With ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus makes it eight straight weeks atop the U.K. singles chart with “Flowers” (Columbia), an effort that places the U.S. pop star in some esteemed company.

That two-month reign is the longest since LF SYSTEM’s disco number “Afraid to Feel” managed eight weeks at the chart peak from last summer, and the longest-running No. 1 by a female solo artist since Olivia Rodrigo’s breakthrough hit “drivers license” from 2021, which logged nine weeks at the top. The all-time longest streak by a female solo artist in the U.K. belongs to Tones And I, and her song “Dance Monkey” which led for 11 weeks in 2019.

Cyrus will expect to stick around the U.K. charts for some time yet. Her eighth and latest studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, dropped last Friday, March 10.

With Cyrus locking-up the U.K. singles crown for another week, PinkPantheress enters another cycle in the runner-up spot with “Boy’s a liar” (Warner Records).

The gap between the top two tracks appears to be closing, notes the Official Charts Company, as “Boy’s a liar” lifts its game to lead the U.K. in streams. Just 1,000 chart units separate “Flowers” and “Boy’s a liar.”

Completing the podium on the latest Official U.K. Singles Chart is the Weeknd’s 2016 release “Die For You” (Republic Records/XO) up 4-3 following the release of a new cut featuring Ariana Grande.

Meanwhile, Cameroonian-American Afrobeats star Libianca lands her first U.K. Top 10 single with “People” (5K), up 11-8.

This highest debut on the latest chart, published March 10, belongs to Nicki Minaj with “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” (Republic Records). It’s new at No. 30 for the Trinidadian rap star’s 41st U.K. top 40 appearance.

And there’s a new entry from BTS’ J-Hope with “On The Street” (BigHit Entertainment), featuring J Cole. It’s new at No. 37, marking the first top 40 appearance by a solo member of BTS.

Finally, honors for the biggest climb goes to rapper Jayo, whose “22” (The Flight Club) explodes 67-32 on the U.K. tally, for the north Londoner’s first top 40 entry.