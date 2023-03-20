Miley Cyrus Scores U.K. Chart Double

Miley Cyrus nabs a rare U.K. chart double as Endless Summer Vacation (via Columbia) debuts at No. 1 on the national albums survey and “Flowers” extends its streak atop the singles tally.

Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus’ eighth studio album, had led the midweek chart by a wide margin and finishes the chart week in first place.

It’s the U.S. pop star’s second U.K. albums chart leader, following 2013’s Bangerz, and sixth career top 10 appearance. Also, it’s the second time Cyrus has simultaneously led both main charts, which did she with Bangerz and “Wrecking Ball.” Cyrus is the first artist to complete the double in 2023, and the first since Taylor Swift did it in October 2022 with “Anti-Hero” and Midnights.

As previously reported, “Flowers” enters a ninth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published March 17.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s hits collection The Highlights (Republic Records/XO) lifts 3-2 for an equal high position in its 110th week on the chart.

Coming in at No. 3 on latest albums tally is Sleaford Mods’ UK GRIM (Rough Trade), the indie electronic duo’s 13th studio album. UK GRIM becomes the pair’s fourth top 10 LP, and a career-best position, going one better than 2021’s Spare Ribs, which peaked at No. 4.

Further down the list, legendary Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison lands his 43rd U.K. top 40 album with Moving on Skiffle (Exile), new at No. 16. It’s the followup to 2021’s Latest Record Project, Volume 1, which peaked at No. 5.

And finally, Ward Thomas earns a fourth top 40 with Music in the Madness (WTW Music), the country-pop duo’s fifth studio album. It’s new at No. 31.