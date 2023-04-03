Miley Cyrus Rules Billboard Global Charts for 10th Week, Jimin Heads Up Three New Top 10s

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it scores a milestone 10th week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 8).

Plus, three songs make their first appearances in the tallies’ top 10: Jimin’s “Like Crazy” launches at No. 2 on both lists – marking the highest-charting hit for a BTS member solo on the Global 200 and tying for the best rank among the group’s members on Global Excl. U.S.; Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” leaps 20-6 on Global Excl. U.S. and 21-7 on the Global 200; and Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s “Beso” bounds in at Nos. 7 and 10, respectively.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. surveys, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Cyrus’ Perfect 10, Three New Top 10s on Global 200

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” claims a 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 87.7 million streams (down 11%) and 22,000 sold (down 13%) worldwide in the March 24-30 tracking week.

“Flowers” is the fourth song since the Global 200 began to reign for double-digit weeks, joining Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (15 weeks, 2022), Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (13 weeks, 2020-23) and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” (11 weeks, 2021).

Jimin’s “Like Crazy” soars onto the Global 200 at No. 2, with 71.2 million streams and 86,000 sold worldwide in its first week, following its March 24 release on the BTS member’s debut solo album FACE, which enters at No. 2 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 chart.

Jimin achieves the highest-charting Global 200 top 10 for a BTS member as a soloist, and becomes the second member of the superstar South Korean septet – joining Jung Kook – with as many as two solo top 10s; Jimin is the first to do so with both as a lead artist. A week earlier, he notched his first top 10 with “Set Me Free, Pt. 2,” also from FACE. Plus, BTS’ Jin and SUGA have hit the top 10 solo with one song apiece.

Here’s a recap of BTS members’ Global 200 top 10s apart from the group (with BTS having logged 10 top 10s on the chart):

“Like Crazy,” Jimin, No. 2 (to date), April 2023

“Set Me Free, Pt. 2,” Jimin, No. 8, April 2023

“Dreamers (Music From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022),” Jung Kook, No. 9, December 2022

“The Astronaut,” Jin, No. 10, November 2022

“Left and Right,” Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, No. 5, July 2022

“That That,” PSY feat. SUGA, No. 5, May 2022

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” holds at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” falls 2-4, four weeks after it premiered on top; and SZA’s “Kill Bill” dips 4-5, following two weeks at No. 1 in January.

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” bounds 21-7 on the Global 200 with 61 million streams (up 90%) and 1,000 sold (up 66%) worldwide March 24-30. The song was released by Yng Lvcas independently in December 2021; its remix with Peso Pluma arrived March 17 on Warner Latina. (All versions of the song are combined into a singular listing on Billboard’s charts.) Both artists, from Mexico, rank in the top 10 for the first time.

Also in the Global 200’s top 10, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s “Beso” debuts at No. 10, with 50 million streams and 3,000 sold globally in its first frame. Rosalía, from Spain, and Alejandro, from Puerto Rico, add their third top 10 apiece on the chart.

‘Flowers’ Grows to 10th Week Atop Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” amasses a 10th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 67.9 million streams (down 12%) and 12,000 sold (down 13%) outside the U.S. March 24-30.

“Flowers” is the second song since Global Excl. U.S. originated to rule for at least 10 weeks, after Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (13 weeks, 2022).

Jimin’s “Like Crazy” roars onto the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 2, with 61.4 million streams and 48,000 sold outside the U.S. in its first week.

The song ties for the highest-charting Global Excl. U.S. hit for a BTS member solo, while Jimin matches Jung Kook for the most solo top 10s on the survey – three each – by members of the group, with Jimin the first with three as a lead artist on each song. Jin and SUGA have also reached the region apart from the group.

Here’s a rundown of BTS members’ top 10s as soloists on Global Excl. U.S. (where, as on the Global 200, BTS has collected 10 top 10s):

“Like Crazy,” Jimin, No. 2 (to date), April 2023

“Set Me Free, Pt. 2,” Jimin, No. 8, April 2023

“Vibe,” TAEYANG feat. Jimin, No. 9, January 2023

“Dreamers (Music From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022),” Jung Kook, No. 4, December 2022

“The Astronaut,” Jin, No. 6, November 2022

“Left and Right,” Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, No. 2, July 2022

“That That,” PSY feat. SUGA, No. 2, May 2022

“Stay Alive,” Jung Kook, No. 8, February 2022

Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” retreats 2-3 on Global Excl. U.S., four weeks after it debuted at No. 1; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” slips to No. 4 from its No. 3 best; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” descends 4-5, following two weeks in command in January.

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” blasts 20-6 on Global Excl. U.S., led by 47.5 million streams (up 87%) outside the U.S. The acts make their initial appearances each in the top 10.

Plus, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s “Beso” debuts at No. 7 on Global Excl. U.S., with 41.1 million streams and 1,000 sold outside the U.S. in its first week. Alejandro earns his fifth top 10 on the chart and Rosalía posts her fourth.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 8, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (April 4). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard’s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.