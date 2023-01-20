Miley Cyrus Blooms at No. 1 In Australia With ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus flourishes on Australia’s singles chart with “Flowers” (Columbia/Sony), which debuts at No. 1.

“Flowers” is, surprisingly, the U.S. pop star’s first leader in the land Down Under. Her previous best on the ARIA Singles Chart was No. 2 for 2013’s “Wrecking Ball,” though she has led the national albums chart with two titles — Bangerz in 2013 and Breakout in 2008.

Cyrus has a deep connection with Australia, which extends beyond music. She and Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth dated on and off for years after meeting on the set of the 2010 film movie The Last Song. The couple married in December 2018, but separated the following year. Later, Cyrus briefly dated another Aussie singer, Cody Simpson.

Raye is enjoying the best-possible start to 2023. First, she crashed the Official U.K. Singles Chart with “Escapism” (via RCA/Sony), the British singer’s first No. 1 in her homeland. Now, the single climbs to a new high in Australia. “Escapism,” featuring U.S. rapper 070 Shake, lifts 4-3 on the ARIA Singles Chart, published Friday (Jan. 20).

Also bringing a fresh vibe to the ARIA Chart is “Vibe” (Interscope/Universal), the new collaboration from BigBang member Taeyang and BTS member Jimin. It’s new at No. 48. “Vibe” should get a shot in the arm from the release this week of a new live performance of the song, accompanied with a full backing band.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, also published Jan. 20, Taylor Swift locks-up another No. 1 with Midnights (Universal). Swift’s tenth and latest studio album has led the Australian survey for 11 non-consecutive weeks, her longest-running leader in these parts.

Meanwhile, SZA’s SOS (RCA/Sony) holds at No. 2 for a third week, while British acts Arctic Monkeys and Elton John enjoy sales spikes following their recent, respective live runs. Arctic Monkeys’ The Car (Domino/EMI) freewheels 46-3, and Elton’s Diamonds (Universal) shines at No. 5.

The only new title to debut this week on the ARIA Albums Chart is Duncan Toomb’s Steel On Steel (Compass Brothers Records/Universal), the Australian country artist’s solo debut. It’s new at No. 30.