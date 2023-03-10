Miley Cyrus Breaks Her Dad’s Record on Australia’s Chart

Miley Cyrus is now head of the Cyrus clan.

The U.S. pop star’s “Flowers” (via Columbia/Sony) logs an eighth consecutive week at No. 1 on Australia’s chart, beating the old Cyrus mark set by Billy Ray back in 1992 with “Achy Breaky Heart,” which ruled the ARIA survey for seven weeks.

Don’t expect “Flowers” to wither anytime soon; Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which features the two-times platinum single, dropped Friday (March 10).

Meanwhile, PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar” (Parlophone/Warner) is “very close behind” at No. 2, ARIA reports, with the Weeknd’s “Die For You” (Universal), which features a fresh assist from Ariana Grande, completing an unchanged podium.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, Harry Styles nabs a 10th non-consecutive week at No. 1 with Harry’s House (Columbia/Sony), his third solo album. The former One Direction star recently wrapped a lap of stadiums in these parts, for the domestic leg of his Love On Tour, produced by Live Nation.

The afterglow of those seven trans-Tasman dates can be seen up and down the charts. His sophomore longplay Fine Line dips 5-6, and his debut self-titled holds at No. 12 on the albums survey, while “As It Was,” IFPI’s top global single for 2022, holds at No. 5 on the singles tally; it’s one of the English singer’s 14 tracks currently impacting the top 100.

Harry’s House holds-off two debut releases on the latest ARIA Chart. Coming in at No. 2 on the latest survey, published March 10, is One Day At A Time (Mercury/Universal), the third studio effort by U.S. country star Morgan Wallen.

The sprawling, 36-track album is the followup to 2021’s The Double Album, which has spent more than two years on the ARIA Chart and is currently at No. 31.

The third spot belongs to Ruel, with his first full-length album 4th Wall (RCA/Sony). The 20-year-old Sydney singer won the ARIA Award for breakthrough artist (now the Michael Gudinski breakthrough artist award) in 2018, and bagged a No. 3 on the national survey with his 2019 EP, Free Time.

Finally, Korean boy band NCT 127 enjoys a top 20 debut with Ay-Yo – The 4th Album Repackage (Virgin Music Australia/Universal), at No. 13; Mornington Peninsula-based four-piece indie act Teenage Dads start at No. 28 with the Midnight Driving EP (via MGM); and Melbourne singer-songwriter Jen Cloher bows at No. 30 with I Am The River, The River Is Me (Inertia), her fifth studio album.