Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers’ Extends Lead Atop U.K. Singles Chart

Miley Cyrus hits the U.K. singles chart for six with “Flowers” (via Columbia), which continues to lead the market in streams.

Cyrus’ catchy number is already 2023’s longest-reigning single in the U.K., and it soaks-up another 7.4 million streams across the latest cycle to enter a sixth consecutive week at No. 1.

PinkPantheress mounts a spirited challenge with “Boy’s a liar” (Warner Records), but the English singer, songwriter and producer’s viral single can’t catch “Flowers’.

Thanks to a remix featuring rising U.S. rapper Ice Spice, “Boy’s a liar” lifts 3-2 on the latest chart, published Friday Feb. 24. That’s a new career-best chart position for the BBC Sound of competition winner.

A handful of songs climb to new peaks inside the top 10, including Rema’s “Calm Down” (Mavin), up 8-5; Coi Leray’s “Players” (Uptown/Republic Records) up 12-7; Tiësto and Tate McRae’s “10:35” (Atlantic/Ministry of Sound) up 11-8; and Lizzy McAlpine’s “Ceilings” (Harbour Artists & Music) up 21-9.

As her ninth and latest studio album Trustfall (via RCA) blasts to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, Pink sees two of its tracks climb the singles survey. The Fred Again-produced title track improves 35-14 while “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” gains 40-19.

Former One Direction star Niall Horan nails the week’s highest new entry with “Heaven” (Capitol). It’s new at No. 18 for the Irishman’s eighth solo top 40 single. “Heaven” is the first single lifted from his forthcoming third studio album, The Show.

English singer and songwriter Mae Stephens has her first top 40 appearance on the Official U.K. singles chart with “If We Ever Broke Up” (EMI). After tearing up TikTok, the track makes the transition to the mainstream chart, lifting 45-23.

Finally, London-based, Philippines-born indie-pop artist Beabadoobee claims her first top 40 track as a lead artist, and second overall, with viral wonder “Glue Song” (Dirty Hit). It’s new at No. 38.