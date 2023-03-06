Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Extends U.K. Chart Reign

After seven weeks, nothing and no one can cut down Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (via Columbia) in the U.K.

“Flowers” stays put for a seventh consecutive No. 1 on the Official U.K Singles Chart, published March 3. It’s still the most streamed song in the market, according to the Official Charts Company, where it racks-up another 5.2 million streams.

With its reign heading towards two full months, “Flowers” becomes the longest-running No. 1 by a female solo artist in the U.K. since Adele’s “Easy On Me,” which logged eight non-consecutive weeks at the summit in 2021 and 2022.

The all-time leader among solo female artists is Tones And I, the former busker from Australia whose “Dance Monkey” ruled for 11 weeks in 2019.

With “Flowers” digging in for another title, PinkPantheress must make-do with another stint at No. 2 for “Boy’s a liar” (Warner Records).

Sparks fly for the Weeknd, as the Canadian R&B star’s 2016 track “Die For You” (Republic Records/XO) roars into the top 10 for the first time, thanks to the release of a new cut featuring Ariana Grande. It’s up 37-4, for Abel Tesfaye’s 14th U.K. top 10 hit.

U.S. rapper SuperStar Pride (real name: Cadarrius Pride) earns the highest new release in the U.K. this week, with his breakthrough independent release “Painting Pictures” (via SuperStar Pride). Sampling Faith Evans’ “Soon As I Get Home,” it’s new at No. 33 on the latest tally, for SuperStar Pride’s U.K. chart debut.

Finally, Brighton, England-based pop newcomer Caity Baser enjoys her first U.K. top 40 single with the viral number “Pretty Boys” (EMI/Chosen Music), soaring 91- 35, while SZA scores a fourth top 40 appearance from her hit sophomore album SOS, as “Snooze” (RCA/Top Dawg) gets the wake-up call, lifting 47-40. SOS also yielded “Kill Bill” (currently at its peak position of No. 3), “Shirt” (No. 17) and “Nobody Gets Me” (No. 27).