Miley Cyrus’ ’Flowers’ Has Hot Start In U.K.

Miley Cyrus stands tall on the U.K. singles chart as “Flowers” (via Columbia) arrives at No. 1, for her third leader.

“Flowers” blooms with imposing numbers. During its first chart cycle, “Flowers” racks up 92,000 chart units, including total streams of nearly 10 million. That’s Cyrus’ biggest-ever opening week for streams, the Official Charts Company reports, and the market’s biggest debut week since Harry Styles’ “As It Was” blasted to the summit in May 2022.

Lifted from Cyrus’ forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, “Flowers” got away to a hot start everywhere. The single opened at No. 1 on Australia’s chart, and it smashed Spotify’s global one-week streaming mark. The track will make its official mark on the Billboard Hot 100 when the latest charts are unveiled Monday (Jan. 23), though Billboard readers already voted it as their favorite new release last week.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news 21 Savage Bizarrap Fredo See latest videos, charts and news

Previously, Cyrus lead the Official U.K. Singles Chart with “We Can’t Stop” (from 2013) and “Wrecking Ball” (2013), the latter earning her a chart double as its parent Bangerz simultaneously led the national albums survey.

Positions 2-6 are unchanged on the current survey, while St. Louis-raised Metro Boomin bags a career-best with “Creepin’” (Republic Records), featuring the Weeknd and 21 Savage. It’s up 11-7 for Metro Boomin’s first-ever U.K. top 10 single.

Further down the list, British singer and songwriter Mimi Webb lands her sixth top 40 with “Red Flags” (Epic). It’s the second-highest new entry this week at No. 23.

Also new to the chart, published Jan. 20, is Fredo’s “Flow” (PG Records), new at No. 30. It’s the London rapper’s 17th top 40 appearance.

Finally, Shakira scores her first U.K. top 40 appearance in almost a decade with “Bizarrap – BZRP Music Sessions #53” (via Dale Play), the break-up song cut Argentine DJ and YouTuber Bizarrap. It’s new at No. 31, Shakira’s 13th top 40 hit — and first for the Colombian star since 2014’s “Empire” (No. 25 peak).