Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Scores Rare Triple Triumph on Pop, Adult Airplay Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” has grown into a rare concurrent multi-format No. 1 on Billboard’s pop and adult airplay charts, as it crowns the Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary surveys dated April 15.

The song, released on Smiley Miley/Columbia Records, tops the mainstream top 40-based Pop Airplay chart for an eighth week, the adult top 40-fueled Adult Pop Airplay ranking for a seventh frame and AC for the first time. It became Cyrus’ third No. 1 on Pop Airplay and her first on Adult Pop Airplay, and now marks her second leader on AC, after “The Climb” reigned for 15 weeks in 2009.

“Flowers” becomes just the seventh song to have led Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and AC concurrently in the 27 years that the three charts have coexisted. (AC launched in July 1961; Pop Airplay in October 1992; and Adult Pop Airplay in March 1996.)

Here’s a look at the select seven songs popular enough across all three formats at the same time to rank at No. 1 on the three charts simultaneously. “Flowers” is the first since Adele’s “Easy on Me” last year, and the second in a row on Columbia, which has promoted four of the seven such hits, including three by Adele.

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, one week (to-date), 2023

“Easy on Me,” Adele, three weeks, 2022

“Thinking Out Loud,” Ed Sheeran, one week, 2015

“Hello,” Adele, four weeks, 2015

“Stay With Me,” Sam Smith, one week, 2014

“Rolling in the Deep,” Adele, two weeks, 2011

“Because You Loved Me,” Celine Dion, five weeks, 1996

“Flowers” is from Cyrus’ new album, Endless Summer Vacation, which debuted at its No. 3 best on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated March 25, marking her 14th top 10. The set’s newest radio hit, “River,” rises to No. 19 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 20 on Pop Airplay.

All charts dated April 15 will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, April 11.