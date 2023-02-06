Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Adds Third Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it logs a third week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The song now claims three of the five biggest worldwide streaming weeks for any title since the Global 200 began in September 2020.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Flowers’ Has 3 of 5 Biggest Global 200 Streaming Weeks

“Flowers” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 with 185.6 million streams (down 15%) and 72,000 sold (down 35%) worldwide in the Jan. 27-Feb. 2 tracking week.

“Flowers” now claims three of the five biggest streaming weeks since the Global 200 started in September 2020.

Biggest Worldwide Streaming Weeks in Global 200 History:

289.2 million, “Butter,” BTS, June 5, 2021

217.1 million, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Feb. 4, 2023

212.1 million, “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK, Sept. 3, 2022

185.6 million, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Feb. 11, 2023

179.1 million, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Jan. 28, 2023

178.2 million, “Easy on Me,” Adele, Oct. 30, 2021

170.8 million, “Permission To Dance,” BTS, July 24, 2021

169.8 million, “Butter,” BTS, June 12, 2021

152.8 million, “Shut Down,” BLACKPINK, Oct. 1, 2022

152.6 million, “Lalisa,” Lisa, Sept. 25, 2021

Cyrus first announced during her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special that “Flowers” would be released Jan. 13, which fans noticed doubles as her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. That enticing narrative and interaction on TikTok have helped swell the profile of the song, which introduces Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, due March 10.

Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” keeps at its No. 2 Global 200 high; SZA’s “Kill Bill” holds at No. 3, after two weeks on top; Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” lifts 5-4, after it notched four weeks at the summit in October; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” dips 4-5, after reaching No. 3.

‘Flowers’ Also No. 1 for Third Week on Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, “Flowers” rules the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third week, with 142.7 million streams (down 12%) and 35,000 sold (down 23%) outside the U.S. Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” continues at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. best; SZA’s “Kill Bill” is steady at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” repeats at No. 4, following two weeks at the summit; and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rises 7-5, after it dominated for eight weeks beginning in October.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Feb. 11, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 7).

