Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’ Hits Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, reigning for a second frame a week after it soared in at the summit, as it continues its dominance in both streaming and sales.

Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue),” at No. 6 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on radio, reaching the top of the Radio Songs chart, and JVKE scores his first Hot 100 top 10 as “Golden Hour” rises from No. 11 to No. 10.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Feb. 4, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 31). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Flowers,” released on Smiley Miley/Columbia Records, drew 59.8 million streams (up 14%, good for the Hot 100’s top Streaming Gainer award) and 40.8 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 22%) and sold 65,000 (down 6%) in its second full tracking week, Jan. 20-26, according to Luminate (after it arrived Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. EST).

The single spends a second week at No. 1 on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts and surges 18-11 on Radio Songs.

Cyrus first announced during her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special that “Flowers” would be released Jan. 13, which fans recognized as her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. That narrative and interaction on TikTok have helped grow the profile of the song, which ushers in Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, due March 10.

Propelled in part by that buzz, “Flowers” boasts the greatest weekly streaming sum since Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, totaled 67.3 million (Sept. 18, 2021).

“Flowers” is also the first song with consecutive weeks of 50 million or more streams in two years, since Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” arrived with 76.1 million and followed with 59.7 million (Jan. 23, 30, 2021).

Plus, with its gain from 52.6 million to 59.7 million weekly streams, “Flowers” is the first song to post at least 50 million streams in a week and gain the following frame in over three years, since Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” increased from 68.2 million to 77.2 million (Jan. 18, 25, 2020).

SZA’s “Kill Bill” ranks at its No. 2 Hot 100 best for a third week, with 38 million in radio reach (up 29%), 34.1 million streams (down 2%) and 2,000 sold (down 17%). It tops Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a seventh week each. The song is from her album SOS, which adds a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” repeats to No. 3 on the Hot 100, after leading for a personal-best eight weeks; Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin'” is steady at its No. 4 high, as it wins the chart’s top Airplay Gainer trophy (67.2 million, up 16%); and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” keeps at No. 5, after it ruled for a week in October.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” holds at No. 6 on the Hot 100 after reaching No. 4, as it ascends to No. 1 on Radio Songs (85 million, up 2%). Guetta claims his first Radio Songs leader (among seven top 10s), while Rexha earns her second (among four top 10s), after “Meant To Be,” with Florida Georgia Line, dominated for five weeks in 2018. (The song that “I’m Good” prominently interpolates, Eiffel 65’s “Blue [Da Ba Dee],” hit No. 6 on Radio Songs in 2000.)

“I’m Good” tops the Pop Airplay chart for a second week and rises to No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay, where it becomes Guetta’s first champ and Rexha’s second (likewise after “Meant To Be”). “I’m Good” leads the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 19th week.

The Weeknd’s “Die for You” keeps at No. 7 on the Hot 100, after hitting No. 6; Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” is a non-mover at No. 8, after it reached No. 2, as it tops the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart for an 11th week; and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” rebounds 10-9 on the Hot 100, following 15 weeks at No. 1 beginning last April, the fourth-longest reign in the chart’s history.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top tier, JVKE achieves his first top 10, with his initial entry, as “Golden Hour” climbs 11-10 with 29.1 million in radio reach (up 4%), 14 million streams (essentially even week-over-week) and 2,000 sold (up 2%).

Released on JVKE’s eponymous independent imprint, the ballad is being promoted by Sony Music Entertainment’s AWAL label, which notches its first Hot 100 top 10. Prior to “Golden Hour,” AWAL hit a No. 27 best via Lauv’s “I Like Me Better” in 2018.

“Golden Hour” concurrently becomes the first top 10 for Rhode Island native JVKE (born Jake Lawson), who broke through thanks in part to traction on TikTok, on the Pop Airplay chart (11-10). It’s his second title to make the tally, after “This Is What Falling in Love Feels Like” reached No. 35 last July.

(Small state, big hits: Other acts to score chart success with Rhode Island origins include Bill Conti, whose Rocky theme song “Gonna Fly Now” topped the Hot 100 for a week in 1977; John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, whose “On the Dark Side,” from the film Eddie and the Cruisers, rose to No. 7 in 1984; and Blu Cantrell, whose “Hit ‘Em Up Style [Oops!]” reached No. 2 in 2001.)

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated Feb. 4), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 31).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.