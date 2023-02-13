Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Rules Billboard Global Charts for Fourth Week

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it notches a fourth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Feb. 18).

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. surveys, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Coming Up Roses: ‘Flowers’ No. 1 on Global 200

“Flowers” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 146.8 million streams (down 21%) and 53,000 sold (down 26%) worldwide in the Feb. 3-9 tracking week.

As reported a week earlier, “Flowers” has claimed three of the five biggest streaming weeks since the Global 200 began.

Biggest Worldwide Streaming Weeks in Global 200 History:

289.2 million, “Butter,” BTS, June 5, 2021

217.1 million, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Feb. 4, 2023

212.1 million, “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK, Sept. 3, 2022

185.6 million, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Feb. 11, 2023

179.1 million, “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Jan. 28, 2023

SZA’s “Kill Bill” rebounds 3-2 on the Global 200, after two weeks at the summit in January; Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” dips to No. 3 from its No. 2 high; Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” holds at No. 4, after it notched four weeks on top in October – as it sports a 22% gain to 61.8 million streams worldwide after the pair performed the song and it won for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy Awards Feb. 5; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” keeps at No. 5, after reaching No. 3.

Petal to the Metal: ‘Flowers’ Also Atop Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, “Flowers” leads the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a fourth week, with 112.8 million streams (down 21%) and 27,000 sold (down 23%) outside the U.S. Feb. 3-9.

Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” continues at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. best; Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” pushes 5-3 – up 24% to 49.5 million streams outside the U.S., helped by its Grammy buzz – after it dominated for eight weeks beginning in October; SZA’s “Kill Bill” drops 3-4, after reaching No. 2; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” retreats 4-5, following two weeks on top in January.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Feb. 18, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 7). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard's subscription-based service.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.