Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Returns to No. 1 on Hot 100, Rema & Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ Hits Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” rebounds for a seventh week atop the Billboard Hot 100. The song debuted at No. 1 and spent its first six weeks on the chart in charge before ranking at No. 2 the last two weeks, as The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” and then Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” took turns at the summit.

“Flowers” is from Cyrus’ new album, Endless Summer Vacation, which debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. It’s her 14th top 10 set, including those under her former Disney Channel-Hannah Montana alter ego, a run that began in 2006.

Meanwhile, Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” jumps from No. 19 to No. 8 on the Hot 100, becoming Rema’s first top 10 and Gomez’s ninth.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated March 25, 2023) will update on Billboard.com today (March 21). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Flowers,” released on Smiley Miley/Columbia Records, drew 106.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 1%) and 28.2 million streams (up 12%, good for top Streaming Gainer honors on the Hot 100) and sold 15,000 (up 15%) March 10-16, according to Luminate.

“Flowers” claims a fifth week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart, with its 106.7 million in reach the highest weekly total since The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” drew 114.6 million (May 23, 2020). Further, “Flowers” is the first song by a woman this decade with multiple weeks over 100 million in airplay audience; it’s the first since Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” (nine such frames in September-November 2019).

“Flowers” also rebounds 5-2 on Streaming Songs and 3-2 on Digital Song Sales, after it led the lists for four and five weeks, respectively. Cyrus logs her 10th total week at No. 1 on the Hot 100, after her prior leader, “Wrecking Ball,” reigned for three weeks in 2013.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” drops to No. 2 after a week atop the Hot 100, as it leads Streaming Songs for a second week (39.9 million, down 18%). It also drew 14.5 million in airplay audience (up 34%) and sold 12,000 (down 37%). It tops the Hot Country Songs chart, which uses the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a sixth frame.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” holds at No. 3 on the Hot 100 after seven weeks at its No. 2 high. It tops Billboard’s multi-metric Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts for a 13th week each.

The Weeknd and Grande’s “Die for You” repeats at No. 4 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1 two weeks earlier; Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” rises 6-5, after reaching No. 3; PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” slips 5-6, also after hitting No. 3; and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” jumps 12-7, following a personal-best eight weeks at No. 1 in November-January.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” bounds 19-8 on the Hot 100, besting its prior No. 15 high set two weeks earlier, with 44.2 million in airplay audience (up 13%, as it wins the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award), 14.9 million streams (up 4%) and 5,000 sold (up 8%).

Nigeria native Rema (real name: Divine Ikubor) released the original version of “Calm Down” in February 2022 as a single from his debut solo LP, Rave & Roses. Its remix with Gomez arrived Aug. 26, and that version’s official video premiered Sept. 7. He hits the Hot 100’s top 10 with his first entry on the chart.

Gomez lands her ninth Hot 100 top 10. “Calm Down” follows “Lose You to Love Me” (one week at No. 1, November 2019); “It Ain’t Me,” with Kygo (No. 10, May 2017); Charlie Puth’s “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” on which she’s featured (No. 9, October 2016); “Hands to Myself” (No. 7, February 2016); “Same Old Love” (No. 5, January 2016); “Good for You,” featuring A$AP Rocky (No. 5, October 2015); “The Heart Wants What It Wants” (No. 6, December 2014); and “Come & Get It” (No. 6, May 2013).

“Calm Down” tops the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for a 29th week – extending the longest reign since the survey began almost a year ago (in partnership with music festival and global brand Afro Nation).

The collaboration also crowned the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for two weeks in January.

Going to Disney world: Notably, Gomez and Cyrus, both of whom broke through on Disney Channel shows, on Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana, respectively, share space in the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in nearly 10 years; on the July 20, 2013, tally, Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop” ranked at No. 3 and Gomez’s “Come & Get It” placed at No. 9.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10 are two more tracks, joining “Last Night,” from Wallen’s album One Thing at a Time, which rules the Billboard 200 for a second week. “Thought You Should Know” falls to No. 9 from its No. 7 Hot 100 high and “You Proof” descends 8-10, after it hit No. 5 in October.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated March 25), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com today (March 21).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.