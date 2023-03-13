Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Returns to No. 1 on Both Billboard Global Charts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is again the biggest song in the world, as it rebounds for a seventh week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 18).

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen achieves his first top five hit on the Global 200 as “Last Night” leaps 10-5. As previously reported, the song becomes the country star’s first No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100, while parent album One Thing at a Time, released March 3 and sporting 36 songs, launches as his second No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200, with the largest streaming week ever for a country album, as well as the biggest week by equivalent album units for any album, among all genres, in 2023.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. surveys, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Cyrus Back Atop Global 200, Wallen’s First Top Five Hit

Cyrus’ “Flowers” rebounds from No. 3 for a seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 97.9 million streams (down 4%) and 29,000 sold (down 8%) worldwide in the March 3-9 tracking week.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” holds at its No. 2 Global 200 high; Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” dips to No. 3 a week after it blasted in at the summit; and SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 4, following two weeks on top in January.

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” hikes 10-5, with 51.8 million streams (up 57%) and 21,000 sold (up 14%) worldwide, becoming the Sneedville, Tenn., native’s first top five hit on the chart.

Garden Party: ‘Flowers’ No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, Cyrus’ “Flowers” returns to No. 1 (from No. 2) on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a seventh week in charge, with 76.3 million streams (down 4%) and 16,000 sold (down 5%) outside the U.S. March 3-9.

Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” backtracks to No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S. a week after it premiered at the pinnacle; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” is steady at its No. 3 best for a second week; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” climbs 6-4, following two weeks on top in January; and SZA’s “Kill Bill” holds at No. 5, after reaching No. 2.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 18, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (March 14).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.