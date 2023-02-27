Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Rules Hot 100 for Sixth Week, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice Rise to No. 3

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” leads the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week, encompassing its full run on the chart so far, dating to its debut at No. 1.

The song has doubled the three-week command of Cyrus’ prior Hot 100 leader, “Wrecking Ball,” in 2013.

Meanwhile, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” pushes from No. 4 to No. 3 on the Hot 100 and is the newly minted most-streamed song in the United States, hitting No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated March 4, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 28).

“Flowers,” released on Smiley Miley/Columbia Records, drew 95.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%, good for the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award for a fourth consecutive week – the longest such streak since Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” linked four wins in a row last June-July); logged 28.7 million streams (down 15%); and sold 18,000 (down 16%) Feb. 17-23, according to Luminate.

“Flowers” claims a fifth week at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart and a second frame atop Radio Songs and slips 2-4 after four weeks atop Streaming Songs.

Plus, as “Flowers” adds a second week at No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart, having become Cyrus’ third leader on the mainstream top 40-based radio ranking, it becomes her first No. 1 on the adult top 40-based Adult Pop Airplay chart.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” places at its No. 2 Hot 100 best for a seventh week. It leads Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100, for an 11th week each. Meanwhile, parent album SOS crowns the Billboard 200 albums chart for a 10th week – the longest domination for an R&B album since the Whitney Houston-led soundtrack to The Bodyguard ruled for 20 weeks in 1992-93. (R&B albums are defined as those that have hit or are eligible for Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart.)

Plus, “Kill Bill” tops its first airplay chart, rising to No. 1 on Rhythmic Airplay, scoring SZA her first leader on the rhythmic radio-based survey. It advances 6-4 on Radio Songs (71.5 million, up 11%), marking SZA’s third top five hit and first in a lead role.

PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” climbs 4-3 on the Hot 100, a week after it became each act’s first top 10. The team-up, released Feb. 3, drew 33.7 million streams (up 8%) and rises from No. 3 to No. 1 to become the singer-songwriter and rapper’s first leader each on Streaming Songs. It marks the first No. 1 on the chart by multiple acts each achieving their first leader with an initial entry since Disney’s Encanto smash “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast, reigned for 13 weeks in January-April 2022.

“Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” also drew 6.4 million in airplay audience (up 205%) – as it debuts at No. 32 on Rhythmic Airplay and jumps 39-33 on Pop Airplay – and sold 1,300 (up 36%) Feb. 17-23.

The track is a remix of PinkPantheress’ original solo “Boy’s a Liar,” released in November. (All versions of the song are combined into one listing on Billboard’s charts.)

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” recedes to No. 4 from its No. 3 Hot 100 high and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” holds at No. 5, after reaching No. 3, as it tops the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart for a third week. (The latter is now being promoted as a pop radio single and debuts on Pop Airplay at No. 40.)

The Weeknd’s “Die for You” returns to its No. 6 Hot 100 best, from No. 7. It’s expected to gain on next week’s charts following the Friday (Feb. 24) release of its buzzworthy remix with Ariana Grande.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” backtracks 6-7, after it led for a week in October; Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 8, following a personal-best eight weeks at No. 1 in November-December; Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” keeps at No. 9, after hitting No. 6; and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” repeats at No. 10, after reaching No. 4, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 23rd week.

Again, for all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram and all charts (dated March 4), including the Hot 100 in its entirety, will refresh on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 28).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.