Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Leads Billboard Global Charts for Fifth Week, PinkPantheress & Ice Spice Soar

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it posts a fifth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Feb. 25).

Plus, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice each make their first appearance in the Global 200’s top 10 as “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” jumps from No. 15 to No. 4.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. surveys, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Flowers’ No. 1 for Fifth Frame, ‘Liar’ Leaps

Cyrus’ “Flowers” adds a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 128.8 million streams (down 12%) and 45,000 sold (down 15%) worldwide in the Feb. 10-16 tracking week.

The song logs its fifth consecutive week of over 100 million global streams, becoming the first hit to start with that many weeks above that threshold since the Global 200 began. It passes Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” which tallied over 100 million streams worldwide in each of its first four weeks last April-May. Overall, “Flowers” boasts the best such streak since The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” linked nine frames over 100 million globally in August-October 2021.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” holds at No. 2 on the Global 200, after two weeks on top in January, and Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” keeps at No. 3, after reaching No. 2.

PinkPantheress and Ice Spice each claim their first Global 200 top 10 as “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” blasts 15-4. The team-up by the respective English singer-songwriter and American rapper, released Feb. 3, drew 60.1 million streams (up 67%) and sold 1,000 (up 59%) worldwide Feb. 10-16. The track is a remix of PinkPantheress’ original solo “Boy’s a Liar,” released in November. (All versions of the song are combined into one listing on Billboard’s charts.)

Rounding out the Global 200’s top five, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” slips 4-5, after it notched four weeks at the summit in October.

‘Flowers’ Also Holds Atop Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, Cyrus’ “Flowers” tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a fifth week, with 99.5 million streams (down 12%) and 23,000 sold (down 13%) outside the U.S. Feb. 10-16.

Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” posts a fifth week at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. high; SZA’s “Kill Bill” rebounds 4-3, after reaching No. 2; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises 5-4, following two weeks on top in January; and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” drops 3-5, after it dominated for eight weeks beginning in October.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Feb. 25, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 22, a day later than usual due to the Presidents' Day holiday in the U.S. Feb. 20).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.