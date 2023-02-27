Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Tops Billboard Global Charts for Sixth Week

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it claims a sixth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 4).

The song is the first to top both tallies for as many as six consecutive weeks since Harry Styles’ “As It Was” doubled up at No. 1 for nine in a row in April-June 2022. The streak for “Flowers” is the longest for a song by a woman in nearly two years, since Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” led both lists for eight straight weeks in January-March 2021.

Meanwhile, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” lifts 4-3 on the Global 200 and surges 13-6 on Global Excl. U.S.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. surveys, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Cyrus’ Six-cess, ‘Liar’ Leaps

Cyrus’ “Flowers” adds a sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 110.7 million streams (down 14%) and 37,000 sold (down 17%) worldwide in the Feb. 17-23 tracking week.

“Flowers” logs its sixth consecutive week of over 100 million global streams – extending its unprecedented run for the most frames above that threshold from a song’s debut chart week since the Global 200 began. Overall, the track boasts the best such streak since The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” linked nine frames over 100 million globally in August-October 2021.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” holds at No. 2 on the Global 200, after two weeks on top in January; PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” climbs 4-3, up 17% to 70.6 million streams worldwide; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rebounds 6-4, after hitting No. 3; and Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” dips 3-5, after reaching No. 2.

‘Flowers’ Leads Global Excl. U.S., ‘Liar’ Hits Top 10

As on the Global 200, Cyrus’ “Flowers” tops the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a sixth week, with 86.1 million streams (down 14%) and 19,000 sold (down 18%) outside the U.S. Feb. 17-23.

The rest of the Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top five also holds in place from a week earlier: Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” posts a sixth week at its No. 2 high; SZA’s “Kill Bill” repeats at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” is steady at No. 4, following two weeks on top in January; and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” maintains its No. 5 rank, after it reigned for eight weeks beginning in October.

Also in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, PinkPantheress, from the U.K., and Ice Spice, from The Bronx, New York, each earn their first top 10 as “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” bounds 13-6, with 37.2 million streams (up 27%) beyond the U.S.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated March 4, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 28).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.