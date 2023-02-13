Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Leads Hot 100 for Fourth Week, Morgan Wallen, Beyonce Blast to Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week, encompassing its entire run on the chart so far, dating to its debut at No. 1. As it extends its reign, it passes the three-week command of her prior leader, “Wrecking Ball,” in 2013.

Plus, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” surges from No. 27 to No. 3 on the Hot 100 following its first full week of tracking, becoming his fifth top 10 and highest-charting hit; Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” bounds 15-6 for a new high, powered by a host of new remixes; and The Weeknd claims the top two titles on the Radio Songs chart, as they continue in the Hot 100’s top 10: his own “Die for You” and “Creepin’,” with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Feb. 18, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 14).

“Flowers,” released on Smiley Miley/Columbia Records, drew 74.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 32%) and 38.7 million streams (down 19%) and sold 26,000 (down 29%) Feb. 3-9, according to Luminate.

The single spends a fourth week at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart; dips to No. 2 on Digital Song Sales after three weeks at the summit; and pushes 6-4 on Radio Songs, where it ties “Wrecking Ball” for Cyrus’ top-charting hit. It wins top Airplay Gainer honors on the Hot 100 for a second straight week, as it also lifts 7-5 on the Pop Airplay chart, 8-5 on Adult Pop Airplay and 9-8 on Adult Contemporary, among other ascents.

SZA‘s “Kill Bill” ranks at its No. 2 Hot 100 best for a fifth week, with 57.1 million in radio reach (up 17%), 32.9 million streams (up 1%) and 2,000 sold (up 8%). It tops Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100, for a ninth week each.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” leaps 27-3 on the Hot 100 following its first full week of tracking, with 29.7 million streams, 285,000 in airplay audience and 14,000 sold Feb. 3-9 (following its Jan. 31 release).

Wallen adds his fifth Hot 100 top 10 and highest-charting hit with the track from his album One Thing at a Time, due March 3, following “7 Summers” (No. 6 peak, August 2020), “Wasted on You” (No. 9, January 2021), “Don’t Think Jesus” (No. 7, April 2022) and “You Proof” (No. 5, October 2022). Meanwhile, his three most recent top 10s are all on One Thing at a Time – as the set becomes the first country album with as many as three top 10s since Taylor Swift’s Red spun off four in 2012-13. (Country albums are defined as those that have hit or are eligible for Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.)

“Last Night” concurrently becomes Wallen’s seventh No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart (and his fourth from One Thing at a Time, after “Proof,” “Jesus” and “Thought You Should Know”). Notably, it’s the 16th No. 1 on the survey that has hit the Hot 100’s top 10 since Hot Country Songs adopted the Hot 100’s methodology in October 2012; it’s the fifth by Wallen, the most of any act in that span:

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen, No. 3 Hot 100 peak to-date, 2023

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan, No. 10, 2023

“You Proof,” Morgan Wallen, No. 5, 2022

“The Kind of Love We Make,” Luke Combs, No. 8, 2022

“Don’t Think Jesus,” Morgan Wallen, No. 7, 2022

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift, No. 1 (one week), 2021

“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes, No. 3, 2021

“Wasted on You,” Morgan Wallen, No. 9, 2021

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett feat. Charlie Puth, No. 3, 2020

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs, No. 2, 2020

“7 Summers,” Morgan Wallen, No. 6, 2020

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber, No. 4, 2019

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, No. 2, 2018

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt, No. 6, 2017

“Cruise,” Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly, No. 4, 2013

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Taylor Swift, No. 1 (three weeks), 2012

Just 21% of all Hot Country Songs No. 1s (16 of 77) since October 2012 have hit the Hot 100’s top 10 – although the success rate is 48% (11 of 23) since 2020. Plus, of the songs listed above, all five since the start of 2022 have hit the Hot 100’s top 10 largely from strong streaming and varied degrees of country radio airplay – but not crossover formats, having not appeared on any of Billboard’s pop or adult airplay charts; of the previous 11, all except one (“Forever After All”) scaled pop/adult airplay rankings.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” rises 5-4 on the Hot 100, after it ruled for a week in October. It sports a 16% gain to 17.9 million streams Feb. 3-9, after the pair performed the song and it won for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. The duet also hits No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay, becoming Smith’s third leader – after “Stay With Me,” in 2014, and “Dancing With a Stranger,” with Normani, in 2019 – and Petras’ first. “Unholy” previously topped Pop Songs for six weeks and Radio Songs for five frames.

The Weeknd again tallies two songs in the Hot 100’s top 10, as “Creepin’,” with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, retreats to No. 5 from its No. 3 high and his own “Die for You” slips to No. 8 from its No. 6 best. On Radio Songs, “Die for You” leads for a second week (84 million, down 1%) and “Creepin’ ” climbs 3-2 (81.6 million, up 6%). The Weeknd is the first act with the top two titles on Radio Songs in a lead role on both since Justin Bieber ranked at Nos. 1 and 2 with “Sorry” and “Love Yourself,” respectively, seven years ago this week (Feb. 20, 2016). Before that, The Weeknd had last achieved the feat with “The Hills” and “Can’t Feel My Face” (Oct. 10, 2015).

The only other acts with such a dominant double as leads on Radio Songs: Rihanna (two weeks, 2010-11); T.I. (five, 2008); Mariah Carey (three, 2005); Usher (four, 2004); OutKast (eight, 2003-04); Nelly (four, 2002); Carey (four, 1995 – she and The Weeknd are the only acts in this list with two distinct sets of songs each); and Boyz II Men (one, 1994). Noticeably, the host of R&B/hip-hop-centric acts that have earned the honor reflect the wide reach that hits can attain when scoring big at both pop and R&B/hip-hop radio.

Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” charges 15-6 for a new Hot 100 high, besting its prior No. 10 peak. It tallied 55.8 million in airplay audience (up less than 1%), 9.4 million streams (up 37%) and 78,000 sold (up 4,026%, good for the chart’s top Sales Gainer nod), fueled by a range of remixes released during the tracking week, joining its previously available original clean and explicit versions: its “Wetter” remix (clean and explicit) was put up for purchase on Beyoncé’s official webstore Feb. 3, followed by its a cappella (clean and explicit) and instrumental versions (Feb. 5), with all mixes released wide on streaming services and digital retailers by Feb. 8.

Also boosting Beyoncé’s buzzy profile, and the song’s, during the tracking week: with four more Grammy Awards Feb. 5, she upped her count to a record-breaking 32 wins, including best R&B song for “Cuff It.”

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” descends 4-7, after a personal-best eight weeks at No. 1; David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” drops 7-9, after reaching No. 4, as it tops the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 21st week; and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” retreats 9-10 on the Hot 100, following 15 weeks at No. 1 beginning last April, the fourth-longest rule in the chart’s history, as it gained by 21% to 12.4 million streams in the tracking week, sparked by the Grammy win Feb. 5 for album of the year for parent LP Harry’s House.

