Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers’ Blitzes Midweek U.K. Chart

Miley Cyrus should take the bouquet once again in the U.K. chart race, as “Flowers” (via Columbia) takes a considerable early lead.

Cyrus’ latest hit is “flying” on the midweek chart, the OCC reports, and is well-placed to snag a fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, when it’s published late Friday (Feb. 17).

“Flowers” is easily Miley’s longest-reigning No. 1 in the U.K., beating the single-week runs for her previous leaders “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” both from 2013.

Also on the latest chart blast, PinkPantheress could pounce to a new peak position — and a career high — with “Boy’s a liar” (Warner Bros). The tune, which is juiced-up by the release of a remix featuring rising U.S. rapper Ice Spice, lifts 15-4 on the Official Chart Update.

The BBC Sound of… 2022 winner has three top 40 singles to her name, with “Boy’s a liar” last week giving her a first-ever top 10 appearance.

Meanwhile, Coi Leray’s viral number “Players” (Uptown/Republic Records) is shuffling up the chart, and is on the verge of giving the U.S. rapper a first top 10. It’s up 12-11 on the midweek survey.

Finally, Linkin Park makes a noteworthy impact on the chart blast with “Lost” (Warner Bros), a previously unreleased track which features vocals from the band’s late leader singer Chester Bennington.

It’s set to appear at No. 16 on the chart blast, for the nu metal act’s 18th U.K. top 40 appearance. “Lost” is one of six unreleased songs on Meteora 20, the 20th anniversary edition of their sophomore album. Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition will be released through Warner Records on April 7.