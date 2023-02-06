Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Tops Billboard Hot 100 for Third Week, Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Hits Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” leads the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week, encompassing its entire run on the chart so far, dating to its launch at No. 1. With its continued command, it ties the three-week rule of her prior leader, “Wrecking Ball,” in 2013.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s “Die for You,” back up to its No. 6 best on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard hit on radio, reaching the top of the Radio Songs chart, and Lil Uzi Vert notches their seventh Hot 100 top 10 as “Just Wanna Rock” rises from No. 12 to No. 10.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Feb. 11, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Feb. 7).

“Flowers,” released on Smiley Miley/Columbia Records, drew 56.4 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 38%) and 48 million streams (down 20%) and sold 37,000 (down 43%) Jan. 27-Feb. 2, according to Luminate.

The single spends a third week at No. 1 on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts and blasts 11-6 on Radio Songs, where it becomes Cyrus’ fourth top 10 – and first since “Wrecking Ball” (No. 4 peak, 2013). She first reached the region with “The Climb” (No. 7) and returned with “Party in the U.S.A.” (No. 8), both in 2009.

With “Flowers” having drawn 48 million weekly streams in the latest tracking week, after it posted 59.7 million the week before and 52.6 million the week before that, it’s the first non-holiday song with three consecutive weeks of 40 million streams or more since Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” logged four such frames in a row (May 29-June 19, 2021).

“Flowers” likewise links a sales streak not achieved since 2021, as it’s the first song to sell over 30,000 in three consecutive weeks, after moving 65,000 a week ago and 70,000 the week prior to that, since Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” sold over 30,000 in each of its first four weeks (Oct. 9-30, 2021).

“Flowers” introduces Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, due March 10.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” ranks at its No. 2 Hot 100 best for a fourth week, with 48.6 million in radio reach (up 28%), 32.5 million streams (down 5%) and 2,000 sold (down 3%). It tops Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs, which use the same methodology as the Hot 100, for an eighth week each. The track also becomes her first top 10 as a lead artist on Radio Songs (15-10), and her third overall, following her featured roles on Maroon 5’s “What Lovers Do” (No. 5, 2017) and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” (No. 2, 2021).

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” rises to a new No. 3 high on the Hot 100, from No. 4; Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” slips 3-4, after leading for a personal-best eight weeks; and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” holds at No. 5, after it ruled for a week in October.

The Weeknd’s “Die for You” rebounds to its No. 6 Hot 100 best, from No. 7, as it hits No. 1 on Radio Songs, up 5% to 85.2 million in airplay audience. The track tops Radio Songs over six years after its original release on The Weeknd’s album Starboy, sparked by a surge of interaction on TikTok in recent months, which led Republic Records to officially promote it to radio.

The Weeknd adds his fifth Radio Songs No. 1, following “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)” (for four weeks), “Can’t Feel My Face” (seven) and “The Hills” (five), all in 2015, and “Blinding Lights,” which dominated for a record 26 weeks in April-October 2020.

Starboy previously generated two top-three Radio Songs hits: its title cut (No. 2, 2016) and “I Feel It Coming” (No. 3, 2017), both featuring Daft Punk. (“Die for You” completes the longest journey from a title’s release to its coronation on Radio Songs since the chart began in 1990.)

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” descends 6-7 on the Hot 100, after reaching No. 4, as it leads the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 20th week; Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” is steady at No. 8 on the Hot 100, after it reached No. 2, as it tops the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart for a 12th week; and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at No. 9 on the Hot 100, following 15 weeks at No. 1 beginning last April, the fourth-longest rule in the chart’s history.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top tier, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” jumps 12-10 with 28.7 million in airplay audience (up 10%), 15 million streams (up 5%) and 1,400 sold (up 14%).

The rapper lands their seventh Hot 100 top 10 with the stand-alone single, following their featured turn on Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” (three weeks at No. 1, 2017) and their own “XO TOUR Llif3” (No. 7, 2017), “Futsal Shuffle 2020” (No. 5, 2019), “Baby Pluto” (No. 6, 2020), “Lo Mein” (No. 8, 2020) and “Silly Watch” (No. 9, 2020).

Rock on: “Just Wanna Rock” is the first Hot 100 top 10 with “rock” in its title since … well, just last month, when two holiday classics decorated the tier: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” by Brenda Lee, and “Jingle Bell Rock,” by Bobby Helms, ranked at their respective Nos. 2 and 3 peaks. One other such song has rolled to the top 10 in the ’20s: DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch, reigned for seven weeks beginning June 2020. Not that “Just Wanna Rock” is considered a rock song (having not appeared on any of Billboard’s rock-based charts; it holds at its Nos. 2 and 5 highs on Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, respectively). The last rock chart hit with “rock” in its title to hit the Hot 100’s top 10? Nickelback’s “Rockstar” smashed its way to No. 6 in 2007.

