Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Stands Tall on Midweek U.K. Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (via Columbia) is sowing the seeds for a second week atop the U.K. chart.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data captured by the Official Charts Company, “Flowers” is “storming” ahead of its rivals.

If it holds its ground, “Flowers” would become the U.S. pop star’s longest-reigning U.K. No. 1, and her only single to spend multiple weeks at the summit. Her previous leaders “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball” both logged single stints at No. 1 back in 2013.

“Flowers” got away to a fast start around the globe, smashing Spotify’s one-week streaming record, and bowing at No. 1 in Australia.

In the U.K., “Flowers” leads an unchanged top 5 on the midweek chart, which is completed by singles from Raye, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Venbee & Goddard, respectively.

Meanwhile, hot Afrobeats artist Rema is eying a new peak position with “Calm Down” (Mavin), up 9-6 on the Official Chart Update, while Tiësto and Tate McRae’s “10:35” (up 17-14 via Atlantic/Ministry of Sound) and Cian Ducrot’s “I Will Be Waiting” (up 23-19) are on the climb.

The highest new entry on the forthcoming Official U.K. Singles Chart could belong to Headie One, with “Martin’s Sofa” (Relentless) on track for a No. 9 debut. If it stays put, “Martin’s Sofa” would give the London rapper and songwriter a fifth U.K. top 10 and 13th top 40 appearance.

The only other new arrival in the midweek top 40 belongs to Ed Sheeran, with “F64” (Atlantic), the Brit’s tribute to his friend Jamal Edwards, the late founder of SBTV, who died in Feb. 2022 from cardiac arrhythmia after taking recreational drugs, aged 31.

“F64” is on target for a No. 33 start, which would give Sheeran his 58th top 40 hit.

All will be revealed when the national weekly chart is published this Friday (Jan. 27).