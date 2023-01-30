Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Powers to Lead on Midweek U.K. Chart

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (via Columbia) is digging in for a third consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K.

The U.S. pop star’s latest hit powers to the lead on the midweek chart, and is currently outselling its nearest rival, Raye’s “Escapism” (Human Re Sources) featuring 070 Shake, by more than two-to-one, the Official Charts Company reports.

“Flowers” is already Miley’s longest-reigning No. 1 in the U.K., beating the single-week runs for her previous leaders “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” both from 2013.

Based on midweek data captured by the OCC, the highest new entry on the chart proper could belong to KSI and Oliver Tree with “Voices” (Atlantic). It’s on track for a No. 11 debut, for what would be KSI’s 18th and Tree’s third top 40 appearance.

Sydney-raised, Los Angeles-based singer and rapper The Kid LAROI is also targeting a top tier debut with his new track, “Love Again” (Columbia). It’s new at No. 22 on the Official Chart Update, for what should be the artist’s fifth top 40 appearance. “Love Again” is the second cut from the Kid’s forthcoming debut album, The First Time, which is set for release later this year.

Meanwhile, Miguel’s 2010 single “Sure Thing” (Jive) continues to enjoy a renaissance after going viral on TikTok. It’s up 13-7 on the Chart Update. The track entered the top 10 for the very first time last week, nearly 13 years after it originally dropped.

Further down the chart blast, singles by Tiësto and Tate McRae (“10:35” up 14-13 via Atlantic/Ministry of Sound), Cian Ducrot (“I’ll Be Waiting” up 19-18 via Polydor), Mimi Webb (“Red Flags” up 22-19 via Epic) and Coi Leray (“Players” up 37-20 via Uptown/Republic Records) are on the climb.

All will be revealed when the Official Charts are published late Friday.