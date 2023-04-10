Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Tops Billboard Global Charts, Jisoo’s ‘Flower’ Blooms at No. 2

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” remains the biggest song in the world, as it adds an 11th week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 15).

Plus, Jisoo becomes the third member of BLACKPINK to have hit the top 10 on each chart, as her single “Flower” debuts at No. 2 on both rankings. Additionally, Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” reaches the top 10 of both tallies, rising to No. 8 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 9 on the Global 200.

Here’s the Dirt on ‘Flowers’ & ‘Flower’ on Global 200

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” logs an 11th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. It ties The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” (2021) for the third-longest command since the Global 200 began, after only Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (15 weeks, 2022) and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (13 weeks, 2020-23).

Jisoo’s “Flower” sprouts at No. 2 on the Global 200 with 108.7 million streams and 21,000 sold worldwide in its first week, ending April 6, following its March 31 release.

Jisoo becomes the third member of star South Korean pop quartet BLACKPINK to have hit the Global 200’s top 10 solo. Here’s a recap of their solo top 10 hits:

Rosé, “On the Ground,” No. 1 (one week), March 27, 2021

Lisa, “Lalisa,” No. 2, Sept. 25, 2021

Jisoo, “Flower,” No. 2, April 15, 2023

As a group, BLACKPINK boasts four Global 200 top 10s, including two No. 1s: “Pink Venom” (for two weeks last September) and “Shut Down” (one week, last October). (The foursome’s Jennie has yet to hit the Global 200. Still, the first member of the group to release solo music, she topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with “Solo” in December 2018, before the global surveys began.)

Also notably, “Flower” makes the third-biggest streaming start for an artist’s proper debut focus track since the global charts originated. Its 108.7 million first-week streams worldwide trail only the opening frames of Lisa’s “Lalisa” (152.6 million, Sept. 25, 2021) and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (130.1 million, Jan. 23, 2021).

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” holds at No. 3 on the Global 200, after reaching No. 2; Jimin’s “Like Crazy” drops 2-4 in its second week; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rebounds 6-5, after hitting No. 3 in January.

Also in the Global 200’s top 10, Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” ascends 11-9, with 63.9 million streams (up 23%) and 1,000 sold (up 24%) worldwide.

Quartet Eslabon Armado, from California, achieves its first Global 200 top 10, while Peso Pluma, from Mexico, adds his second, in as many weeks: “La Bebe,” with Yng Lvcas, holds at its No. 7 high in its second week in the region.

Cyrus, Jisoo Also Nos. 1 & 2 on Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” claims an 11th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. Only Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has led longer since the latter list began (13 weeks, 2022).

Jisoo’s “Flower” debuts at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S. with 103.3 million streams and 16,000 sold outside the U.S. March 31-April 6.

Jisoo is the third member of BLACKPINK to have reached the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 solo, as she earns the fourth solo top 10 hit among them. Here’s a recap of their solo top 10s:

Rosé, “On the Ground,” No. 1 (one week), March 27, 2021

Lisa, “Lalisa,” No. 2, Sept. 25, 2021

Lisa, “Money,” No. 7, Oct. 23, 2021

Jisoo, “Flower,” No. 2, April 15, 2023

BLACKPINK has notched four Global Excl. U.S. top 10s, including three No. 1s: “Lovesick Girls” (for one week in October 2020), “Pink Venom” (three weeks, last September) and “Shut Down” (one week, last October).

Jimin’s “Like Crazy” descends 2-3 in its second week on Global Excl. U.S.; Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” falls 3-4, after it debuted at No. 1 on the March 11 chart; and The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” drops 4-5, after reaching No. 3.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” jumps 12-8, led by 46.3 million streams (up 24%). Eslabon Armado earns its first top 10 on the tally, while Peso Pluma banks his second; “La Bebe,” with Yng Lvcas, ranks at No. 7, a week after reaching the tier with a 20-6 vault.

