Miley Cyrus Keeps Atop Billboard Global Charts, Jimin & Taylor Swift Notch Top 10 Debuts

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is again the biggest song in the world, as it claims a ninth week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 1).

Plus, two songs debut in the Global 200’s top 10: Jimin’s “Set Me Free, Pt. 2,” at No. 8, as the solo single from the BTS member also bounds onto Global Excl. U.S. at No. 5, and Taylor Swift’s “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” at No. 10.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. surveys, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Cyrus Leads Global 200, Jimin & Swift Start in Top 10

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” adds a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 98.8 million streams (down 6%) and 25,000 sold (down 22%) worldwide in the March 17-23 tracking week.

Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” rebounds 3-2 on the Global 200, three weeks after it soared in at the summit; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” dips to No. 3 from its No. 2 high; SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 4, following two weeks on top in January; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” rises 6-5, after it hit No. 3.

Jimin’s “Set Me Free, Pt. 2” blasts onto the Global 200 at No. 8, with 56 million streams and 42,000 sold worldwide in its first week, following its March 17 release.

Jimin becomes the fourth member of BTS – joining Jung Kook (two top 10s), Jin and SUGA – to have hit the Global 200’s top 10 solo. Here’s a recap of their top 10s apart from BTS (with the group having logged 10 top 10s on the chart):

“Set Me Free, Pt. 2,” Jimin, No. 8 (to-date), April 2023

“Dreamers (Music From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022),” Jung Kook, No. 9, December 2022

“The Astronaut,” Jin, No. 10, November 2022

“Left and Right,” Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, No. 5, July 2022

“That That,” PSY feat. SUGA, No. 5, May 2022

Jimin previously hit the Global 200 outside BTS with two top 20 entries: as featured on TAEYANG’s “Vibe” (No. 12, this January) and with “With You,” with HA SUNG WOON (No. 19, May 2022).

Also in the Global 200’s top 10, Taylor Swift’s “All of the Girls You Loved Before” soars in at No. 10, with 34.2 million streams and 22,000 sold worldwide in its first frame, following its March 17 premiere as one of four songs that she released that day, timed to the kickoff that night of her The Eras Tour.

Swift achieves her 14th Global 200 top 10, the most among women since the chart began in September 2020; among all acts in that span, only Drake has more (27).

Cyrus Writes Her Name at No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

As on the Global 200, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” tallies a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 77.4 million streams (down 3%) and 13,000 sold (down 18%) outside the U.S. March 17-23.

Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” is steady at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S., three weeks after it debuted on top; The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s “Die for You” holds at its No. 3 best for a fourth week; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” keeps at No. 4 following two weeks in control in January.

Plus, Jimin’s “Set Me Free, Pt. 2” jumps onto the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 5, with 49.7 million streams and 27,000 sold outside the U.S. in its first week.

Jimin becomes the second member of BTS to have hit the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 with multiple solo singles, joining Jung Kook, with three; Jin and SUGA have also reached the region apart from the septet. Here’s a rundown of BTS members’ top 10s as soloists on the survey (where, as on the Global 200, BTS has collected 10 top 10s):

“Set Me Free, Pt. 2,” Jimin, No. 8 (to-date), April 2023

“Vibe,” TAEYANG feat. Jimin, No. 9, January 2023

“Dreamers (Music From the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022),” Jung Kook, No. 4, December 2022

“The Astronaut,” Jin, No. 6, November 2022

“Left and Right,” Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, No. 2, July 2022

“That That,” PSY feat. SUGA, No. 2, May 2022

“Stay Alive,” Jung Kook, No. 8, February 2022

Along with “Set Me Free, Pt. 2” and “Vibe,” Jimin has appeared on Global Excl. U.S with “With You,” with HA SUNG WOON (No. 14, May 2022).

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 1, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (March 28). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.